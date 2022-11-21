Verdict

The Devolo WiFi 6 Repeater 5400 can transform the performance of your home network – in some of my tests it delivered more than a sixfold improvement in Wi-Fi speeds. It’s well featured too, with a pair of gigabit Ethernet ports and an extensive web portal providing plenty of information and settings. The Devolo WiFi 6 Repeater 5400 is expensive for a wireless extender, but it’s highly effective and still simpler and cheaper than a mesh.

Pros Excellent wireless speeds

Practical design with twin Ethernet ports

Informative management interface Cons You may be fine with a much cheaper alternative

Availability UK RRP: £127.99

Key Features Operating modes This model can operate as an extender, an access point or a mesh satellite.

Wi-Fi standard

Ethernet ports Two Gigabit Ethernet ports

Introduction

The Devolo WiFi 6 Repeater 5400 aims to give you faster, wider-reaching Wi-Fi. It does this by transmitting a high-speed network of its own, which connects back to your existing router. To ensure top performance, Devolo has equipped this extender with 4×4 MIMO on the 5GHz radio band. That means it can send and receive data at a massive 4,800Mbits/sec – the maximum possible within the Wi-Fi 6 standard.

It’ll also work with devices that use the older 2.4GHz band, at speeds up to 574Mbits/sec. A pair of Ethernet sockets at the back let you connect wired devices as well.

Devolo WiFi 6 Repeater 5400 Design and features

Can be conveniently located wherever you want it

Loaded with configuration options and technical detail

Most wireless repeaters plug directly into a mains socket, but this limits where they can be located, and often obstructs adjoining sockets.

That’s not a problem with the Repeater 5400. It comes with a metre-long mains cable, so you can stand it conveniently on a desk or shelf to avoid obstructions and get the best signal strength. You can also easily access the twin Gigabit Ethernet ports on the rear, and see the light-up signal strength indicator on the front.

Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

The Repeater 5400 can be deployed by simply pressing the WPS button on your router, then hitting the ADD button on the extender. This tells the repeater to capture your existing network settings and start retransmitting them, so your devices can automatically connect to the stronger signal.

Alternatively, the web-based management interface lets you choose your own names and security settings for the extended 2.4GHz and 5GHz networks, and explore plenty of technical settings. If you have multiple Devolo extenders, you can activate mesh mode to have them all synchronise their settings – though I found that one Repeater 5400 unit provided ample coverage for a three-bedroom maisonette.

Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

Devolo WiFi 6 Repeater 5400 Performance

Eradicates “not-spots” and areas of unreliable coverage

Big speed gains can transform your online experience

I’ve mentioned that the Repeater 5400 supports the maximum 4,800Mbits/sec connection speed. Your connected devices won’t get the full benefit of all this bandwidth, as some of it will be eaten up by the downstream connection to your router. Even so, the extender can have a big effect on the overall performance of your network.

For example, in my living room, I measured an average download speed of 122Mbits/sec from my D-Link R15 Eagle Pro AI router. After I’d installed the Devolo WiFi 6 Repeater 5400, that increased by more than 50%, to 186bits/sec.

I saw even better results in other rooms. In the kitchen, the Devolo extender boosted my download speeds from 44Mbits/sec to 202Mbits/sec. In the bedroom, a measly 41Mbits/sec was transformed to a super-fast 279Mbits/sec – an improvement of 680%.

And in the utility room at the back of the house, I had been getting just 12Mbits/sec direct from the router. With the Repeater 5400 in place, I measured 94Mbits/sec. That’s enough bandwidth for video calls and movie streaming, which would previously have been distinctly touch-and-go.

Latest deals

Should you buy it? If you want excellent Wi-Fi speeds with strong software support, then there are few extenders that can match this one. If you’re on a tight budget, there are much cheaper repeaters that will be good enough for most homes

Final Thoughts Not everyone needs this sort of performance. For everyday web duties, something like the Mercusys ME30 will do a satisfactory job for a much lower price. Another option to consider is the TP-Link RE700X – this provides performance in the same league as the Devolo WiFi 6 Repeater 5400, for a cheaper £89.99. However, neither of those extenders can match the versatile feature set of the Devolo – nor its convenient self-contained design with twin Ethernet ports. Trusted Score

How we test Unlike other sites, we test every wireless router we review thoroughly over an extended period of time. We use industry standard tests to compare features properly. We’ll always tell you what we find. We never, ever, accept money to review a product. Find out more about how we test in our ethics policy. Used as our main wireless router for the review period We throughput test all wireless devices using the same equipment in the same locations so that we have accurate comparisons

FAQs What modes can the Devolo WiFi 6 Repeater 5400 be used in? It can be used as a repeater, an extender or, with other Devolo devices, a mesh system. How many Ethernet ports does the Devolo WiFi 6 Repeater 5400 have? It has two Gigabit Ethernet ports.

Trusted Reviews test data ‹ 5GHz (close) 5GHz (first floor) 5GHz (second floor) Devolo WiFi 6 Repeater 5400 279 Mbps 202 Mbps 94 Mbps ›

Full specs ‹ UK RRP Manufacturer Size (Dimensions) ASIN Model Number Wifi Spec Number of Ethernet ports Operating Modes Devolo WiFi 6 Repeater 5400 £127.99 Devolo 115 x 37 x 140 MM B0B7BZLVCQ Devolo WiFi 6 Repeater 5400 Wi-Fi 6 (2×2 2.4GHz 574Mbps, 4×4 5GHz 4800Mbps) 2 Repeater, access point, mesh ›

Sustainability

TrustedReviews’ holds the fact that global warming is not a myth as a core value and will continuously endeavor to help protect our planet from harm in its business practices.

As part of this mission, whenever we review a product we send the company a series of questions to help us gauge and make transparent the impact the device has on the environment.

We currently haven’t received answers to the questions on this product, but will update this page the moment we do. You can see a detailed breakdown of the questions we ask and why in our sustainability info page.