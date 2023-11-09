Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Devola Smart WiFi Platinum 1.5kW Glass Panel Heater Review

A well-priced and smart convection heater.

By David Ludlow November 9th 2023 11:07am
Whether its stood on the floor or wall mounted, this smart heater looks great.
Grills at the top let the hot air out to circulate.
There are screw-in feed provided for floor-mounting the heater.
There's a remote control for easy operation.
A handy display shows the current temperature, with touch controls below.
rating-star rating-star rating-star rating-star rating-star
Recommended

Verdict

A well-priced and neat-looking convection heater, the Devola Smart WiFi Platinum 1.5kW Glass Panel Heater looks great whether it’s sat on the floor or mounted on a wall. Touchscreen controls, a remote and an LED display make this thermostat-controlled heater brilliantly easy to use, and there’s a smart app, too.

Pros

  • Good value
  • Remote control, touch controls and smart app
  • Heats fast

Cons

  • App doesn’t have a timer setting

Key Features

  • Heater typeThis is a convection heater, which works by heating the air in a room.
  • EnergyUses a maximum of 1500W in normal mode, and half that in eco mode.

Introduction

If you want a cheap and effective way to warm a room, the Devola Smart WiFi Platinum 1.5kW Glass Panel Heater is a smart option.

It’s a combination of intuitive controls with app control. Wall or floor mountable, this neat-looking heater fits where you want it.

Design and features

  • Smart looks
  • Freestanding and wall mounted
  • Controllable via remote, on-device controls and smart app

Finished in black glass, the Devola Smart WiFi Platinum 1.5kW Glass Panel Heater is a stylish and modern-looking convection heater. It’s similar in design and features to the Princess Glass Smart Panel Heater, only this version is slightly cheaper.

This model is designed for rooms up to 20m², but there’s a 2kW version for rooms up to 25m² and a 1kW version for rooms up to 15m².

Out of the box, the first choice is to floor- or wall-mount the heater. Measuring just 470 x 650 x 70mm, the heater doesn’t take up much space, so you can wall mount it without it taking up too much space or just screw the provided feet into place to put the heater on the floor.

Devola Smart WiFi Platinum 1.5kW Glass Panel Heater stand
Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

Once plugged in, the heater has touch controls on the front. Hit the up/down arrows, and you can cycle through the power modes (frost protection, eco and full-power). Eco mode is useful when a room needs a gentle injection of heat; whereas full-power is better when a room is very cold.

Devola Smart WiFi Platinum 1.5kW Glass Panel Heater LCD and controls
Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

Tap the settings button, and you can change the target temperature (the heater turns off automatically when reached) or set the timer (one-hour increments between one and 24 hours).

The large LED screen shows the target temperature as you set it, and then the current temperature otherwise. It’s a very handy feature and lets me see, at a glance, the temperature in the room.

There’s also a remote control in the box, which duplicates the touch controls.

Devola Smart WiFi Platinum 1.5kW Glass Panel Heater remote control
Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

This heater is compatible with the Smart Home app, which is compatible with a wide range of products from other manufacturers. Adding the heater here gives me control over the target temperature and the heating mode and lets me set a schedule. Oddly, there’s no option to set a timer from here.

Devola Smart WiFi Platinum 1.5kW Glass Panel Heater app
Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

Alexa and Google Assistant integrations are available, giving voice control over the heater. In the Alexa app, the heater doesn’t appear as a device with on-screen controls, which means that it can’t be used in automations, say turning the heater on when motion is detected and off when motion is no longer detected. That’s a shame.

Performance

  • Heats quickly
  • Silent in operation

Powering the Devola Smart WiFi Platinum 1.5kW Glass Panel Heater on, I measured its power usage at 1443W in full-power mode and dropping down to 731W when on Eco mode.

It only takes a few minutes for the heater to warm up when turned on. On first use, there was a chemical smell that went away after a few minutes and didn’t return.

Taking a thermal photo of the front, you can see how the heat spreads. While the heater is hot to the touch, it’s not as hot as an infrared heater gets. The touch controls remain cool enough to use at any point, which is good if you want quick control and don’t want to find the remote control or app.

Devola Smart WiFi Platinum 1.5kW Glass Panel Heater thermal
Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

As this is a convection heater, the primary heat comes out through the grill at the top, warming air that passes through it.

Devola Smart WiFi Platinum 1.5kW Glass Panel Heater top down
Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

Turning it on in my well-insulated office, I found that it took just over an hour to increase the temperature from 18°C to 21°C. Running the heater all day, I found that it used a total of 1.42kW to keep my office warm for the entire day. That’s around 38p for the day to heat the room, which is just over 40% more than using the Aeno Premium Eco LED Smart Heater infrared heater under similar conditions.

That’s down to the differences in how the heaters work, with infrared heaters more efficient, requiring less power; however, they’re more expensive to buy and get much hotter at the front.

Latest deals

Should you buy it?

You want a good-value heater with smart controls

This model is keenly priced for a smart model, and it looks fantastic, too.

Buy Now

You want lower running costs

If you want to keep your electricity costs down, check out an infrared heater instead.

Final Thoughts

If you want an occasional heater to boost heat in room, or just want to keep a garden office topped up, the Devola Smart WiFi Platinum 1.5kW Glass Panel Heater is a great-value way to do this, particularly as this convection heater has smart controls. If you want a fan heater or an infrared heater instead, check out my guide to the best electric heaters.

Trusted Score
rating-star rating-star rating-star rating-star rating-star

Sign up for the Trusted Reviews Newsletter

Terms and conditions

How we test

Unlike other sites, we test every heater we review thoroughly over an extended period of time. We use industry standard tests to compare features properly. We’ll always tell you what we find. We never, ever, accept money to review a product.

Find out more about how we test in our ethics policy.

Used as our main heater for the review period

We measure the fan speed (if available) using an anemometer so that we can accurately compare performance between models

We measure the heat output of the fan and its effect on our test lab.

You might like…

Best Fan 2023: Dispel the summer heat with our top picks

Best Fan 2023: Dispel the summer heat with our top picks

David Ludlow 2 months ago
Best electric blanket 2023: Heated blankets to keep the chills away

Best electric blanket 2023: Heated blankets to keep the chills away

David Ludlow 9 months ago
Best Electric Heaters 2023: Our top picks to help you keep warm this winter

Best Electric Heaters 2023: Our top picks to help you keep warm this winter

David Ludlow 10 months ago

FAQs

What voice assistants is the Devola Smart WiFi Platinum 1.5kW Glass Panel Heater compatible with?

It works with Amazon Alexa and the Google Assistant.

Can the Devola Smart WiFi Platinum 1.5kW Glass Panel Heater be wall mounted?

Yes, it has wall mounting brackets in the box.

Full specs

UK RRP
Size (Dimensions)
Weight
Release Date
First Reviewed Date
Model Number
Modes
Stated Power
Remote Control
App Control
Oscillation
Timer
Heater type
Heat settings
Thermostat
Safety features
Devola Smart WiFi Platinum 1.5kW Glass Panel Heater
£109.95
650 x 70 x 470 MM
7.5 KG
2023
02/11/2023
Devola Smart WiFi Platinum 1.5kW Glass Panel Heater
Frost protect, eco, high
1500 W
Yes
Yes
N/A
1-to-24 hours
Convection
Frost protect, eco, high
Yes
Tip-over protection
David Ludlow
By David Ludlow linkedin Contact via linkedin
Home Technology Editor

Starting life on the consumer PC press back in 1998, David has been at the forefront of technology for the past 20 years. He has edited Computer Shopper and Expert Reviews, and once wrote a book on ho…

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.