Verdict

The Cherry KC 200 MX is a semi-budget wired mechanical keyboard with a lot going for it. There’s a very comfortable typing experience, fast inputs for gaming, a full layout and a customisable function row. For those with small desks, or those who value being able to bling out their boards, it might not be the best choice but, for the rest, it is an accomplished all-rounder.

Pros Big roomy design

Comfortable typing experience

Customisable function row Cons Might be too big for smaller desks

Little in the way of lighting

Key Features Full-size layout No compromises, with a numpad, function row and all the mod-cons.

Anti-ghosting and N key rollover Cherry has worked to keep input lag to a minimum.

Laid-back design Smart enough for the office, spacious enough for home.

Introduction

German firm Cherry is at the forefront of a mechanical keyboard renaissance, gaining plaudits across the industry for its MX switches, which are particularly coveted by pro gamers due to improved reliability and response times compared to some others. Beyond key switches, it also designs keyboards (which might be expected), and its latest offering is the KC 200 MX.

The KC 200 MX looks set to be as equally as at home in the office as it is in the at the gaming desk. It boasts new MX2A switches, a minimalist design, various colour options and quick response times, nothing more and nothing less. There isn’t a profusion of RGB lighting or an overly ‘gaming’ aesthetic, just the promise of a good, reliable tying experience.

As the market heats up however is that enough to make a difference and earn a place on your desk? Read on for my full review.

Design

Wired only

Weighs 830g

Cherry doesn’t say much about the design of the KC 200 MX in its marketing, beyond that it is ‘minimalist’, and it is easy to see why – there isn’t a lot to say.

That isn’t intended as a slight, but this isn’t a keyboard that will turn heads. That simple fact alone will endear it to some and condemn to others. If you want an all-singing, all-dancing keyboard that can double as a disco ball, this isn’t it. The Brown unit we were sent for review is particularly understated, its sole flourish being a bronze base plate.

It does look classy but there’s no hint of any style or personality, and the black keycaps only reinforce this. There are more playful options available elsewhere for those who want them, this is strictly for those who like their electronics to look sober.

Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

The KC 200 MX is solidly constructed. Built from anodised aluminium, there’s zero creak or flex even with pressure applied. That’s an advantage over flimsier plastic competitors. At 830g, it’s a chunky monkey, but this brings a premium heft.

As a full size keyboard, there’s no space saving. You get a full number pad, the full suite of F keys from F1 through to F12 and there’s even volume controls and a dedicated calculator button. The backspace and return keys are also full size, meaning there’s no awkward layouts or arrangements to get used to. It’s around as vanilla a layout as one could expect, but that’s not a weakness, everything functions as your muscle memory remembers. This isn’t a space saving keyboard, if that’s a priority for you then there are other options available on the market.

The keycaps are shaped and provide a very comfortable typing experience. We were easily able to maintain a 75 word per minute typing pace without any finger strain, though it would have been nice to see a palm rest even as just an optional accessory.

Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

Connectivity is solely wired, in this case through a USB 2.0 cable. While this is a universal standard and will mean great compatibility with many machines, more and more premium laptops are arriving on the scene with USB-C only. As such we would have liked to see a choice of cables offered, but it isn’t a huge mark against the KC 200 MX. If you are looking for something with the office-friendly vibes of this Cherry but want to go wireless, the Logitech MX Mechanical is a top pick but it is decidedly more expensive.

There’s a nice touch with the packaging in that it is very minimal, entirely recyclable and doesn’t come with extra cruft. There’s a keyboard, manual and cable in the box, nothing more and nothing less.

Performance

Cherry MX2A Brown switches

Anti-ghosting and N key rollover features

As might be expected from a Cherry keyboard, only Cherry switches are used in its design, which in our review unit were specifically Brown. These are known for a tactile response, emitting a clack with each use, if you require or want something a little quieter there’s the option of Silent Red switches instead. I found the typing experience to be a particularly comfortable one, that’s also refreshingly refined in the feedback in offers with each keypress.

Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

Once the keyboard is set up, just a simple case of plugging it into any given machine, it is possible to then download Cherry Keys, software that allows you to set up your own macros for any given task. Given that there’s no dedicated macro keys included, this will be a bonus for those who rely on their own shortcuts. By default the function keys are reserved for this task, and you can get quite in-depth on what each macro achieves. It’s a level of customizability that some might find confusing, but which will pay dividends back on invested effort.

Although given the design and the focus on typing comfort, it could be inferred that this is an office keyboard first and foremost, it does have some gaming-first features baked in. Namely, these are anti-ghosting, and N key rollover. The former should ensure that no matter how many keys are pressed simultaneously, all will register, while N key rollover helps to ensure this doubly. In practice, we found no issue with input when gaming, so both features clearly work as intended.

Software and Lighting

Cherry Keys software to reprogram function row

No RGB backlighting

Given that the KC 200 MX is a decidedly understated keyboard, it may come as little surprise to find that there’s not much in the way of lighting included. The only lights you’ll find are three white status LEDs, one behind the Num lock, one behind the Caps lock and one behind ‘Scroll’. Nothing more and nothing less, with no RGB rainbow in sight. If you want a solid mechanical keyboard offering that fits into the office and a gaming setup simultaneously, then it’s the likes of the Asus ROG Azoth that’ll be in your wheelhouse.

Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

As before, there is the Cherry Keys software, though you’ll need to download this separately. It comes with the function to map the function keys to any macro function you might desire. A little barebones, it nonetheless covers all of the fundamentals.

Latest deals

Should you buy it? You want a solid, no-fuss keyboard that does everything The KC 200 MX is comfortable to type on and works as well for gaming as it does in the office. Buy Now You want a wireless keyboard Though the KC 200 MX has many strengths, it only comes with wired connectivity.

Final Thoughts The Cherry KC 200 MX is an uncomplicated keyboard. It has an understated design, a full layout, offers a comfortable and refined typing experience and nothing in the way of frippery or fanciness. There’s no RGB lighting, no accents or personality present, this is a keyboard that is firmly intended to be office appropriate. Sometimes this single mindedness can be a drawback, only USB connectivity is offered and there’s no wireless option, but really those are the only main criticisms that can be levelled at it. If you’re looking for something on the wireless or more colourful side of things, it’s worth considering the productivity-focused Logitech MX Mechanical or gaming-friendly Asus ROG Azoth – but both of these picks from our best mechanical keyboards list will cost you significantly more than this Cherry keyboard option. For work and play it is a solid and enjoyable option, and as such if you are looking for a keyboard and have a little bit of cash to splash, it should definitely be on your list. Trusted Score

How we test We use every keyboard we test for at least a week. During that time, we’ll check it for ease of use and put it through its paces by playing a variety of different genres, including FPS, strategy and MOBAs. We also check each keyboard’s software to see how easy it is to customise and set up. Spent at least a week testing Compared the build quality with similar priced keyboards.

FAQs Does the Cherry KC 200 MX offer a wireless option? No, it is only offered as a wired keyboard.