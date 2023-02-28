Verdict

The Braun Series 9 Pro is easily one of the best electric shavers. With its premium design, comfortable shaving experience and exceptional results, it’s bound to please just about anyone who wants a close shave daily, without needing to get the shaving foam out.

Pros Adjusts power automatically

Gives a very close shave

Clever charging carry case Cons Expensive

Availability UK RRP: £509.99

Key Features Battery life Expect up to an hour of battery life from a full charge, which will give you around 10 to 12 shaves.

Type This is a wet and dry electric shaver, which ships with a cleaning dock and charging case.

Introduction

It’s hardly surprising that Braun refers to the Series 9 Pro as its “most advanced shaver yet”.

Touting a complete overhaul on its 2016 predecessor alongside many design upgrades, including all-new ProLift trimmer tech designed to gently cut tough hairs and Sonic Technology, which helps gently capture more hair thanks to 10,000 micro-vibrations, there’s a lot of innovation to get stuck into.

Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

Design and features

Beautiful, stylish design and high build quality

Innovative PowerCase allows you to charge on the go

Comes with clever 5-in-1 SmartCare Center dock

If there’s one thing Braun knows how to do well, it’s how to create stylish shavers. Peel back the lid of the Braun Series 9 Pro and you won’t be disappointed.

A sleek satin chrome finish juxtaposed against sharp black accents and a digital battery indicator display? Yes, please. The shaver strikes a perfect balance of feeling high-end yet ergonomic and easy to hold too, as I glided it over my prickly chops. This has to be one of my favourite electric shaver designs.

Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

My top design feature, however, is the S9 Pro’s innovative travel pouch, the PowerCase. This is a hard shell case that simultaneously protects and charges the shaver while I was on the go. According to Braun, this offers 50% more battery time, so it’s feasible that you could travel without the standard charger.

The S9 Pro also comes with a 5-in-1 SmartCare Center, which is essentially a docking station that charges, cleans and lubricates the shaver’s blades and then dries them ready for use. This premium offering gives the S9 Pro the edge over its rivals and goes a long way in justifying its hefty price.

As you’d expect from a shaver of this calibre, it’s also completely waterproof so it can be used in or out of the shower.

Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

Performance

Super close shave thanks to cutting-edge shaver tech

An hour of use per charge

In-built sensors detect beard density for a more comfortable shave

During use, I found the Braun Series 9 Pro worked effortlessly to give me a clean shave. Braun has its ProLift Trimmer tech, which is designed to lift hair before cutting them. Then, it has sensors that are able to detect how dense a beard is, adjusting the power delivered to the blades on the fly.

Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

These all worked brilliantly together. I found this shaver easy to move around my face, and it delivered a more pleasant and pull-free experience than much of the competition.

Expect the Braun Series 9 Pro to give you about an hour of run-time per charge. That works out at around 10 to 12 uses per charge, depending on the length of stubble and shave length.

Should you buy it? If you want the very best electric shaver that delivers a very close shave, this is the model to buy. If a super close shave isn’t that important to you, a cheaper more budget shaver may suit better.

Final Thoughts The Braun S9 Pro is one of the best electric shavers. If you’ve got the dosh to spare, don’t hesitate in making this shaver yours: it’ll prove a worthy investment. Not in need of something so flash? The Philips 7000 Series might be a better option as it costs half the price. Check out our guide to the best electric shavers for other alternatives. Trusted Score

How we test We test every electric shaver we review thoroughly over an extended period of time. We use standard tests to compare features properly. We’ll always tell you what we find. We never, ever, accept money to review a product. Find out more about how we test in our ethics policy. Used as our main electric shaver for the review period Used on a variety of stubble lengths to test closeness of shave

FAQs Can the Braun Series 9 Pro be used under water? It can be used in the shower, and with foam or gel. How long does the Braun Series 9 Pro’s battery last for? It lasts for one hour, which is enough for up to 12 shaves.