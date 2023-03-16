Verdict

The Philips Series 7000 electric shaver is a great option if you’re looking for a grooming device brimming with top-spec features – especially to help those with sensitive skin – but won’t make too much of a dent in your wallet. It’s well designed and thought through, with useful app connectivity to boot. Certainly worthy of a place by your bathroom mirror, if you ask us.

Pros Smart app gives tips

Close shave

Irritation-reducing design Cons Chunky design

Availability UK RRP: £120

Key Features Battery life A full charge gives up to 60 minutes of use, which should be around two weeks of real use.

Type This is a wet and dry electric shaver, which can be used in the shower.

Introduction

The Philips Series 7000 electric shaver is aimed at those who want a clean and close shave that’s more gentle on sensitive skin than wet razor shaves.

Placed somewhere between the mid-range and high-end category of shavers, it retails for around £120 and offers a good combination between price and features.

According to Philips, the Series 7000 has been designed to glide over skin smoothly while offering a close shave, even for those with longer stubble thanks to the shaver’s built-in SkinIQ tech.

This works by sensing and adapting to the skin during use while helping users to guide the correct motion to dodge unnecessary friction and thus reduce irritation. While that sounds great in theory, does it ring true in practice?

Design and features

Triple-head design for a closer, more comfortable shave

Can be used wet or dry

Built-in Smart Click Precision Trimmer for longer facial hair

Since the Philips Series 7000 electric shaver has been designed specifically for those with sensitive skin, it has a triple head design that’s flexible, with each head twisting and pivoting to adjust to the contours of your face and neck to ensure maximum contact with the blades at all times, and thus minimal pulling. Philips says this will help reduce friction by up to 85% – an essential factor for sensitive skin.

The heads also have a special microbead protective coating that allows the cutting action to lift, cut, and remove hair without causing skin damage while providing an extra-close shave. But I’ll talk more about the performance of these features later.

Upon first use, I did notice the handle is rather chunky and feels a little large to hold as I manoeuvred the shaver around my face; however, it’s merely a matter of getting used to it as I found it got easier over time.

The Series 7000 also has an Aqua Tec seal design, meaning it’s completely waterproof, so you can use it in the shower with shaving gel if you like.

On the back of the shaver, there’s a Smart Click Precision Trimmer that pops up with the flick of a button and makes trimming longer facial hair – such as beard lines or sideburns, or neckline – super easy.

Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

All-in-all, it’s a robust and well-made shaver with a great sleek and modern design that will prove a nice addition to anyone’s bathroom countertop.

Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

Performance

Comfortable and close shave

GroomTribe app connectivity helps improve your shaving technique

Decent battery life

As I mentioned earlier, the Philips Series 7000 touts a triple-head design that contorts to keep close contact with your skin at all times. This ensures that the shaver’s 45 self-sharpening SteelPrecision blades, which complete up to 90000 cutting actions per minute, cut more hair per stroke and offer a closer shave. And they seem to do the trick, as I found that after each use, the Series 7000 offers a comfortable shave with a pretty close finish.

What’s more, the protective coating lies between the shaver heads and your skin, which Philips says is made of up to 2000 micro-tech beads per square millimetre to reduce friction on the skin by 25%. I did find it a nice shaver to use with very little irritation.

Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

I am also a big fan of the connectivity the Series 7000 has with Philip’s GroomTribe app. Sure, it does feel pretty gimmicky, but by using motion sensors in the shaver to track your movements, it is able to provide tips and guides on how to improve your technique for a better shave. Why not? Although, I can imagine not many people will actually bother using this feature.

In terms of battery life, you can expect a good two weeks of use if using every day, or more if you’re more of an infrequent shaver.

Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

Should you buy it? You have sensitive skin: If you have sensitive skin and want a close shave without having to spend a fortune, this is a good choice. You’re on a budget: If you don’t have sensitive skin, try the very similar yet cheaper Philips Series 5000 model instead.

Final Thoughts If you want a reasonably priced electric shaver that is specifically designed for sensitive skin, then look no further than this high-quality model from Philips. It has an impressive list of features, offers a close shave and irritation-free finish. If you want something cheaper or with more advanced features, check out the guide to the best electric shavers. Trusted Score

How we test We test every electric shaver we review thoroughly over an extended period of time. We use standard tests to compare features properly. We’ll always tell you what we find. We never, ever, accept money to review a product. Find out more about how we test in our ethics policy. Used as our main electric shaver for the review period Used on a variety of stubble lengths to test closeness of shave

FAQs How long does the battery last on the Philips Series 7000? You get around 60 minutes per charge, which should be around two weeks of normal use. How does the Philips Series 7000 reduce irritation? It uses microbeads to help the shaver glide across your face.