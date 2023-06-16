Verdict

The Bosch EasyGrassCut 18V-230 is a small and easily portable trimmer that’s ideal for lighter work such as trimming the edges of a lawn or clearing tufts from alongside walls. It’s easy to store, has a reasonable battery life that can be boosted with another compatible Bosch battery, and comes apart easily for storage in the winter.

Pros Small

Lightweight

Good cut on light grass Cons Not good for hard work

Key Features Semi-automatic spool: Makes cutting easier since you don’t need to make manual adjustments on the fly.

Power For All battery: Bundled battery fits into other Bosch tools.

Introduction

You expect a grass trimmer with a long handle to come in a long box, and some do, but the Bosch EasyGrassCut 18V-230 comes in pieces, in a much smaller package than you might expect for something that also packs in a battery and charger.

Take it out, and it’s the work of a few seconds to snap the tube sections of the strimmer together with a spiral-bound cable inside ensuring that the power connection can’t be overstretched while you do it. Once built, it’s a lightweight and easy to use cutter, though it’s not suitable for thicker grass stems or weeds.

Design and features

Lightweight

Easy to build

Straightforward handling

There’s nothing complex about the design of the Bosch EasyGrassCut 18V-230. It’s a handle with a couple of switches on one end, and a spinny thing on the other that cuts the grass. Between them is a metal tube that means you don’t have to bend down.

Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

This means it’s very much a grab-and-go garden tool. Apart from the shield around the cutter being slightly tricky to fit – in that it took me 10 seconds longer than assembling the rest of the unit – there’s nothing here to think too hard about. Until, that is, you need to take it apart again; pressing the metal studs to unlock the tube sections is easy enough, but they’re stubborn and don’t want to come apart easily. Once it’s built, you’re going to want to leave it that way.

Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

The main feature of note is that the 1.6mm cutting wire only comes out of one side of the hub instead of both sides, as on many other strimmers. This makes replacement easier, as there’s only one wire to line up, but it does slightly reduce cutting power.

Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

Sticking with the hub, the spool holding the line is easy to remove and replace, and there’s a rewind button that spools it back in if you end up with too much exposed.

The handle on the top of the unit can be adjusted back and forth using an unlocking button, and another button on the tube allows it to rotate 180° for easier edging.

Performance

Decent cutting power

Transferable battery

Not for larger weeds

The Bosch EasyGrassCut 18V-230 uses the same 18V battery style as the EasyMower 18V-32-200, and can share a charger with it. The battery in the EasyCut box is a 2Ah version of the 4Ah pack from the mower, but the two can be shared between tools.

Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

As long as you’re cutting thinner grass stems, such as those that grow up the side of walls where they meet lawns, or just edging the grass where a mower can’t quite reach, then this could be all the strimmer you need.

It’s not at its best when asked to attack thicker-stemmed weeds, and it’s definitely not a brush cutter, but the cutting power and battery life are ample for tidying your lawn.

Should you buy it? If you want to edge your lawn, or just trim back standard grass If cutting through thicker plant life is what you plan

Final Thoughts A small grass trimmer like this has a lot of advantages for a suburban garden. Alongside a suitable lawnmower, it completes a toolset that will keep your lawns manicured and tidy all summer long. Then, when autumn sets in, it’s small and light enough to be easily stored even without disassembly. The EasyGrassCut 18V-230 is perfect for the smaller lawn, and makes trimming the edges simple. Anyone with more ambitious cutting needs, however, should take a look at our list of the best grass trimmers for something more capable. Trusted Score

How we test We test every grass trimmer we review thoroughly over an extended period of time. We use standard tests to compare features properly. We’ll always tell you what we find. We never, ever, accept money to review a product. Find out more about how we test in our ethics policy. Used as our main trimmer for the review period Used on a variety of grass lengths and weeds to see how well the mower cuts Tested to see how easy the trimmer is to carry, use and store

FAQs What’s the cutting width of the Bosch EasyGrassCut 18V-230? It has a 23cm wide cutting width, making it better suited to smaller gardens. What does the Bosch EasyGrassCut 18V-230 cut with? It takes a 1.6mm line, exposed on one side of the spool.