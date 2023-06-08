Verdict

The main strengths of the Easy Mower 18V-32-200 are that it’s small and light. It doesn’t take up much space, but set it going on a small lawn and it’s more than capable of keeping the grass in check.

Pros Small and light

Easy to steer Cons Grass box feels flimsy

Jams on longer grass

Key Features Battery life Lasts up to 20 minutes on a charge, which should be enough to cut a lawn of up to 150m².

Cutting width Has a 32cm blade, which makes this lawn mower better suited to smaller gardens.

Introduction

The Bosch Easy Mower 18V-32-200 is small, nippy, and a great choice for a lightweight cordless mower that’s at home on a smaller lawn of about 150m².

It doesn’t take up much space either, making it a smart pick if storage is at a minimum. The size comes with a few downsides, which we’ll get onto below.

Design and features

Easy to assemble

Lightweight

Feels a bit flimsy

Opening the box that the Easy Mower 18V-32-200 comes in reveals that it comes in almost one piece. It’s extremely light, easy to lift out with one hand and similarly manoeuvrable when you start using it on the lawn. All you have to do is attach the handle, do up some bolts, and click together the grass collector.

This feels flimsy when it’s disassembled, and not the easiest thing to push together – the clips at the sides need to be perfectly lined up – but once you’ve done it, the 31-litre box attaches securely to the back of the mower and you’re unlikely ever to have to do it again.

Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

This is a green Bosch mower like many that have come before it, but a touch smaller. It uses Bosch’s 18V Power For All batteries, which can be switched between compatible tools, and are smaller than the common 36V variety, enabling the mower to shave off some extra size and weight.

And at just 8kg, it’s a mower that turns smoothly and you can easily move from lawn to lawn, hopping over paths and other dividers using the conveniently placed handle on top. The handle folds in the middle to reduce the size for storage, and the large amounts of plastic used in its construction means there’s little maintenance to be done, and it can take a knock or two.

Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

Performance

Decent cutting power

Quick to charge

Jams on longer grass

With its 32cm cutting width, the Easy Mower 18V-32-200 isn’t suitable for larger lawns, as you’ll be walking up and down all day. Put it in an environment that suits it, however, and it can nip through a less-intensive lawn cut. Pushing it up and down is almost comically easy, and can be done with one hand, even around corners.

Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

Rechargeable mowers are rarely particularly noisy, but the gentle hum produced by this small Bosch model isn’t going to upset the neighbours. The mower is suited to cutting shorter grass, as longer stems can jam the blades, but with selectable cutting heights from 2cm to 6cm it’s possible to take a phased approach if your lawn is in danger of becoming a hay meadow.

Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

Battery life is acceptable for a 20-minute cut of a suburban lawn (for up to 150m² of grass), but you may find yourself recharging if you need to cut both rear and front grassed areas. It then takes 95 minutes to recharge a battery. This is in line with most rechargeable mowers of this size, and the smaller battery here at least has the advantage that it doesn’t take as long to fully charge as larger cells do.

Latest deals

Should you buy it? Size is key: You have a small lawn and even smaller storage space Long grass: You like to let your grass grow long between cuts

Final Thoughts Small, light, quiet, nippy – the Bosch Easy Mower 18V-32-200 is an excellent addition to a small garden. Being compact and easy to lift, it’s suitable for a lawn with multiple areas or levels. The benefit of being rechargeable and not having a cord trailing behind becomes more evident in such spaces, and the way such an already small mower folds down to take up less space in storage means it’s ideal for anyone for whom space is at a premium. If you have a slightly more challenging space or want a finer cut, the Stihl RMA 235 is more expensive but a definite step up. Otherwise, check out the guide to the best cordless lawn mowers. Trusted Score

How we test We test every lawn mower we review thoroughly over an extended period of time. We use standard tests to compare features properly. We’ll always tell you what we find. We never, ever, accept money to review a product. Find out more about how we test in our ethics policy. Used as our main lawn mower for the review period Used on a variety of grass lengths to see how well the mower cuts Tested to see how easy the mower is to push, turn and store

FAQs What’s the cutting width of the Bosch Easy Mower 18V-32-200? It has a cutting width of 32cm, making this lawn mower better suited to smaller gardens. Does the Bosch Easy Mower 18V-32-200 have adjustable cutting heights? Yes, it can cut between 20 and 60mm.

Trusted Reviews test data ‹ Sound (normal) Bosch Easy Mower 18V-32-200 92 dB ›