Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Beko ExpertFry Dual Zone Air Fryer FRL5388 Review

A well-priced air fryer that comes with a load of useful extras

By David Ludlow December 11th 2023 3:00pm
Relatively large, this dual-zone air fryer can handle up to 8.5 litres of food.
There's quite an array of modes to select from.
Each drawer is a good size and can be washed in the dishwasher.
There's a set of skewers and a holder in the box.
rating-star rating-star rating-star rating-star rating-star
Recommended

Verdict

Not just a dual-drawer air fryer, the Beko ExpertFry Dual Zone Air Fryer FRL5388 is also a grill and comes with a wide range of accessories. It’s a touch overwhelming to use at first, but get used to the controls, and this model can deliver great results across the board. If you don’t need the highest temperatures and want quality results at a more wallet-friendly price, look no further.

Pros

  • Large capacity
  • Useful bundled extras
  • Good results

Cons

  • Controls slightly overwhelming
  • Maximum temperature is 200°C

Key Features

  • CapacityThis air fryer can take a generous 8.5-litres of food, spread over two compartments.

Introduction

If you air fry a lot, then a dual-basket model can make life much easier, letting you double up the amount that you cook or for cooking different food simultaneously.

There’s been a spate of cheaper dual-drawer air fryers, with the Beko ExpertFry Dual Zone Air Fryer joining the fray.

Design and features

  • Lots of space
  • Good range of accessories
  • Slightly confusing interface

Like all dual-drawer air fryers, the Beko ExpertFry Dual Zone Air Fryer is quite a beast that will dominate any counter that it’s put on, so you’ll need a fair amount of space to store it. Across its two drawers, it has a large 8.5-litre capacity, which puts it somewhere in size between the Ninja AF300UK (7.6 litres) and the AF400UK (9.5 litres).

With this capacity, there’s easily enough space to cook a dinner, consisting of two different ingredients for two to three; or double up for cooking one item, such as chips, for a larger number of people. While there are other lower-cost dual-basket air fryers, such as the Chefree AFW20, Beko distinguishes itself with extras.

Each drawer ships with a crisper plate for standard air frying, but there’s also a skewer holder for grilling, complete with five skewers.

Beko ExpertFry Dual Zone Air Fryer grill skewers
Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

Beko also provides a multi-tier rack, so you can place food on different levels for grilling or dehydrating.

Beko ExpertFry Dual Zone Air Fryer multi tier
Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

Powering the Beko ExpertFry Dual Zone Air Fryer on for the first time, it was a touch confusing to use. Like so many air fryers, it falls into the trap of having a huge number of buttons across the top, rather than a simpler layout, as with Ninja’s air fryers.

There’s a manual mode for air frying, which is the most useful mode once you know what you’re doing. Then, there’s a icon shaped like a chicken, which is poultry and, confusingly, fish. There’s a vegetable option, which is for chips and for frying other food.

An oven mode is for cakes and bread, although the size of the drawers limits how much you can fit in; for most bakes, one of our best ovens will be more useful.

A reheating mode is useful for crisping up old food, such as pizza, although it’s nothing you can’t do manually. Defrosting uses warm air, although if you’ve got a microwave, that will be easier to use.

Then, there are three useful modes: grill, skewers (for the accessory) and a drying mode, which is for dehydrating food.

Once you’ve selected a mode, you can set the temperature and time that the air fryer should run for. This model has a fairly low maximum temperature of 200°C; more expensive models will go up to 240°C or higher.

Beko ExpertFry Dual Zone Air Fryer controls
Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

As this is a dual-zone air fryer, you can choose to match the cooking mode to both zones, doubling up the total you cook, or there’s a Smart Finish mode. This latter option gets both zones to finish simultaneously, when using different settings.

Only the grill mode has a preheat option; if you want to preheat for air frying, just add a few minutes to the programme and drop the food after a couple of minutes.

I like the chunky handles on the drawers, which make it easy to pull food out part way through cooking to give it a shake, for even cooking.

Beko ExpertFry Dual Zone Air Fryer drawer
Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

At the end of a cooking session, the drawers and crisper plates can be washed with soapy water or put in the dishwasher.

Performance

  • Even cooking
  • Good grill results
  • Not the crispest results

I put the Beko ExpertFry Dual Zone Air Fryer through a variety of cooking tests to see how well it does.

First, I started with a batch of chips cooked at 200°C. I found that they cooked very evenly, with a nice crispy exterior and soft inside. It’s hard to get better results than this.

Beko ExpertFry Dual Zone Air Fryer chips
Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

At the same time, I used the grill to cook sausages, getting them to finish at the same time.

While the sausages benefitted from turning every few minutes, the end result was worth it. Grilling sausages, and other meats, helps get good results without a tough exterior.

Beko ExpertFry Dual Zone Air Fryer sausages
Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

I then cooked hash browns at the maximum temperature of 200°C. While the final results were good, the hash browns didn’t have the crunch that an air fryer with a higher temperature can give.

Beko ExpertFry Dual Zone Air Fryer hash browns
Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

Latest deals

Should you buy it?

You want good results and two drawers

Cooking well in all of my tests, this air fryer is excellent value, particularly as it’s also a grill and ships with a load of accessories.

Buy Now

You want higher temperatures

If you want to get the absolute crispiest results, then look for an air fryer with a higher maximum temperature.

Final Thoughts

It’s a touch confusing to use at first, and the relatively low maximum temperature means that the Beko ExpertFry Dual Zone Air Fryer can’t deliver the crispest results. That all said, this air fryer offers quite astounding value, especially considering the cooking modes it offers and the range of accessories in the box.

If you want good results at a price that only single-drawer air fryers are normally available at, then this is a good choice. If you want something different, such as a model that can steam, check out my guide to the best air fryers.

Trusted Score
rating-star rating-star rating-star rating-star rating-star

Sign up for the Trusted Reviews Newsletter

Terms and conditions

How we test

We test every air fryer we review thoroughly over an extended period of time. We use industry standard tests to compare features properly. We’ll always tell you what we find. We never, ever, accept money to review a product.

Find out more about how we test in our ethics policy.

Used as our main air fryer for the review period

We cook real food in each air fryer, making chips, frying sausages and cooking frozen hash browns. This lets us compare quality between each air fryer that we test.

You might like…

Best air fryer 2023: Top choices for healthier frying reviewed and tested

Best air fryer 2023: Top choices for healthier frying reviewed and tested

David Ludlow 4 months ago
Air fryer vs oven: Which one is best?

Air fryer vs oven: Which one is best?

Esat Dedezade 2 years ago
Air fryer vs Deep fat fryer – Which one is best?

Air fryer vs Deep fat fryer – Which one is best?

Rachel Ogden 3 years ago

FAQs

What’s the capacity of the Beko ExpertFry Dual Zone Air Fryer FRL5388?

It can take up to 8.5-litres of food, split across its two drawers.

What’s the Beko ExpertFry Dual Zone Air Fryer FRL5388’s maximum temperature?

This model goes up to 200°C, which is a little lower than with a more expensive model, so you won’t quite get the crispiest results with food that needs higher temperatures, such as hash browns.

Full specs

UK RRP
Manufacturer
Size (Dimensions)
Weight
Release Date
First Reviewed Date
Model Number
Accessories
Stated Power
Number of compartments
Cooking modes
Total food capacity
Beko ExpertFry Dual Zone Air Fryer FRL5388
£129
Beko
389 x 410 x 317 MM
8.7 KG
2023
08/12/2023
Beko ExpertFry Dual Zone Air Fryer FRL5388
Skewers, multi-tier rack
2400 W
2
Air fry, grill, bake, dehydrate
8.5 litres
David Ludlow
By David Ludlow linkedin Contact via linkedin
Home Technology Editor

Starting life on the consumer PC press back in 1998, David has been at the forefront of technology for the past 20 years. He has edited Computer Shopper and Expert Reviews, and once wrote a book on ho…

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Trusted Reviews Logo

Sign up to our newsletter

Get the best of Trusted Reviews delivered right to your inbox.

This is a test error message with some extra words