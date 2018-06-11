AVG Secure VPN Review

What is AVG Secure VPN?

AVG Secure VPN uses the same backend infrastructure as Avast SecureLine, but has its own client, features and pricing scheme. Its desktop client can also be integrated with AVG’s other products if you use them.

AVG Secure VPN – Features and usability

By default, AVG connects you to the best endpoint location for performance, which will typically be in the country you’re connecting from. The client’s home screen shows you your location and a large, friendly button to enable and disable the VPN.

Below the listed location, a small ‘Change location’ link brings up a list of endpoints, which can be sorted alphabetically or by continent. It doesn’t have quite as many endpoint locations as Avast SecureLine, despite using the same VPN server infrastructure, with just 20 countries to choose from, to Avast’s 34.

The client provides a typical range of extra settings, including the option to automatically enable a VPN connect when you connect to an unsecured Wi-Fi network, start AVG Secure VPN on boot, automatically connect when the app starts and show notification area pop-ups when the VPN is enabled or disabled, whether automatically, accidentally or deliberately.

It uses OpenVPN, but clients are only available for Windows, macOS, Android and iOS, with no alternative configuration instructions for other operating systems or hardware such as routers.

AVG Secure VPN – Performance

Performance was good across the board in our FTP speed tests, which registered a throughput of 6.56MB/s from UK endpoints, a respectable – if not amazing – 2.08MB/s from the USA and a very quick 9.44MB/s from the Netherlands.

AVG Secure VPN was also helpful when it came to virtually shifting to a different region for the purposes of watching streaming content. US Netflix worked perfectly via the VPN, although we weren’t able to use BBC iPlayer when connected to a UK endpoint.

Why buy AVG Secure VPN

Since AVG was bought out by Avast, its legal and logging position is the same – upon connection, the service collects your username, your connecting and endpoint IP addresses, the duration of your session, and the amount of data transmitted, all of which is stored for 30 days in monthly blocks.

While this may not be a consideration for many users, those who are particularly privacy conscious may wish to look at no-logging services such as Private Internet Access an alternative.

It’s also rather expensive, at £44.86 per year, for single-device, single-operating system account, and even Android and iOS apps have to be bought separately. This puts it among the most expensive services we’ve reviewed.

However, an unusual 30 day free trial, which doesn’t require you to even create an account, means that you’ll have plenty of time to assess whether it meets your needs.

Verdict

AVG Secure VPN does what it needs to, but its price, single device licence, limited platform support and logging policy all count against it. We’d recommend using Private Internet Access instead.