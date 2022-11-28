Aurora Instant Hot and Cold Filtered Water Dispenser

Verdict

Delivering instant filtered hot and chilled water at the push of a button, Aqua Optima’s Aurora Dispenser aims to replace your kettle and fridge filter jug with a sleek three-in-one unit. It could even be an alternative to retro-fitting an instant hot water tap in your kitchen. Ideal for making hot and cold drinks on demand, as well as hot water for cooking, its generously-sized tank and easy operation makes it a great addition to busy homes.

Pros Easy to use

Can be refilled in-situ

Replaces your kettle Cons Filter needs changing monthly

Cup platform quite narrow

Availability UK RRP: £150

Key Features Type This is an instant hot water and cool water dispenser.

Energy This unit draws a maximum of 2100W to make hot water.

Multiple temperatures Select from multiple hot and cold water temperatures to make perfect drinks every time.



Introduction

Many of us regularly boil more than we need in our kettles, wasting energy on hot water that doesn’t get used. The Aqua Optima Aurora Dispenser aims to solve that problem by delivering exactly the right amount of hot water on demand, which is filtered too. This model also supplies instant chilled, filtered water, meaning that whether you’re making a round of tea or keeping thirsty kids hydrated, it’ll be in constant use all year round. Not sure if you’ll use all the Aurora’s functionality? It’s available in Hot Only and Chilled Only too.

Design and features

Control panel lock

Choice of temperature and volume

Dispensing light

At first glance, Aqua Optima’s Aurora Dispenser resembles a bean-to-cup coffee machine. It’s boxy with a large 3.8-litre water tank at the back, complete with a lift-off lid, carry handle and integral filter section.

Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

The front is a similar story, with a cup platform that can be positioned at three heights or not at all. Its platform itself is quite slim with small hooks and doesn’t attach securely to the front. While it can take the weight of a cup or glass, the platform sags when jugs or heavier containers are added. On the plus side, a light above is activated when dispensing so you can see the flow more easily.

Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

Its control panel is straightforward, with the ability to toggle up and down between water volume and chosen temperature. Besides lights to alert when the filter needs changing, descale and refill, the other useful feature, is a control panel lock. This kicks in after 60 seconds, meaning there’s no need to worry about children accidentally scalding themselves. However, it’s a shame that the lock also prevents kids from dispensing their own chilled water.

Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

Performance

Dispenses up to 1 litre at a time

Temperatures can vary

Low level of noise when chilling

While it’s billed as an instant hot and chilled water dispenser, I found that the best results from the Aqua Optima Aurora Dispenser came from keeping it on all the time, rather than turning on when required. It’ll still generate hot water from being switched on, but the temperatures were slightly lower: boiling came out as 90ºC on our thermometer, 95ºC read as 88ºC and 90ºC read as 84ºC.

Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

After being left on for hours, boiling came out as 96ºC and 95ºC as 93ºC, with only 90ºC actually reading as 90ºC. All measurements were taken directly in the flow of the water being dispensed. Similarly, when left on all the time, chilled water was dispensed at 9ºC – not quite fridge cold but pleasantly cool to drink. If not given enough time to chill additional water, it is still dispensed but at ambient room temperature. The internal chilled water tank is also only 800ml, so dispensing a litre of chilled water means the last 200ml won’t be chilled to the same temperature.

Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

The filter in the water tank, while useful, takes up some space, and needs time to process additional water if you’ve just refilled the tank. This caused the refill light to come on a few times during periods of heavy use. I also found the hum of the machine while chilling to be a distraction, though you may get used to this. It’s not loud but it’s constant. On the plus side, the control pad beeps can be turned off.

Latest deals

Should you buy it? If you make a lot of hot or cold drinks, or cook from scratch often, this is a convenient tool to get water when you need it. If you’re unlikely to use it daily, this device needs fresh water every three days, which may be more effort than using a kettle.

Final Thoughts Kept on standby, the Aqua Optima Aurora Dispenser fills in for your kettle and fridge filter jug, and if you overboil water frequently, could save you energy in the long run. However, its size and capacity makes it more suitable for families and busy households rather than couples or those who live on their own: in that case, one of the best kettles or an instant hot and chilled water tap, such as the InSinkErator 4N1 Touch, might be a better fit. Trusted Score

How we test Unlike other sites, we test every hot water dispenser we review thoroughly over an extended period of time. We use industry standard tests to compare features properly. We’ll always tell you what we find. We never, ever, accept money to review a product. Find out more about how we test in our ethics policy. Used as our main hot water device for the review period We measure the water temperature dispensed.

FAQs Does the Aurora Instant Hot and Cold Filtered Water Dispenser keep water hot all of the time? No, you select the amount of water you want to dispense and the temperature, and then only the correct amount of water is heated.

Full specs ‹ UK RRP Quiet Mark Accredited Size (Dimensions) ASIN Model Number Water capacity Integrated filter Multiple temperatures Aurora Instant Hot and Cold Filtered Water Dispenser £150 Yes 87 x 159 x 132 MM B09N9P549Q Aurora Instant Hot and Cold Filtered Water Dispenser 3 litres Yes Yes ›

Sustainability

TrustedReviews’ holds the fact that global warming is not a myth as a core value and will continuously endeavor to help protect our planet from harm in its business practices.

As part of this mission, whenever we review a product we send the company a series of questions to help us gauge and make transparent the impact the device has on the environment.

We currently haven’t received answers to the questions on this product, but will update this page the moment we do. You can see a detailed breakdown of the questions we ask and why in our sustainability info page.