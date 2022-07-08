Verdict

A solid set of rechargeable batteries, the Ansmann MaxE Micro AAA HR03 800mAh can hold their charge for up to a year, making them ideal for low-drain tasks. They are quite pricey, though, with you able to pick up a set of batteries that will hold their charge for almost as long for less money.

Pros Holds charge for up to a year

Consistent performance Cons A little expensive

Key Features Type These are AAA NiMH rechargeable batteries

Cycles Each battery can be charged up to 1000 times

Introduction

All rechargeable batteries will slowly lose charge when left in a drawer, but the trick is to ensure this power loss happens as slowly as possible.

The Ansmann MaxE Micro AAA HR03 800mAh batteries are built to retain 95% of their charge over a year, making them ideal for low-drain devices such as remote controls. You can get cheaper batteries that perform almost as well, however.

Design and Charges

Holds up to 95% of charge after 12 months

Handles up to 1000 charging cycles

While most AAA batteries will hold around 80% of their charge after a year, the Ansmann MaxE Micro AAA HR03 800mAh are built to hold up to 95% of charge after this period. That difference makes these batteries great for low-drain use, where they won’t do much for long periods, such as in devices such as remote controls.

The 800mAh capacity does mean they can handle more high-powered tasks, too, with the low drain meaning you can charge these batteries and then leave them in a cupboard until you’re ready to use them.

As well as holding their charge well, the Ansmann MaxE Micro AAA HR03 800mAh can be charged up to 1000 times. This is good, since it means they should last for years, even if you end up charging them daily.

Performance

Consistent performance

Mostly around rated charge

I tested the Ansmann MaxE Micro AAA HR03 800mAh using an Ansmann Energy XC3000 battery tester. For my first test, I measured the voltage once the batteries had been freshly charged. Rechargeable batteries should have a starting voltage of at least 1.2V, and these batteries just crept over this line at a measured voltage of 1.25V.

Next, I measured capacity using the high-drain test (600mAh +/-20% with a cut-off voltage of 0.94V). After the initial test, I found that the Ansmann MaxE Micro AAA HR03 800mAh displayed a capacity of 840mAh, which was comfortably above the rated capacity of 800mAh.

Charging and discharging the batteries 50 times, I took measurements every 10 cycles. From the graph below, you can see that the charge dropped a little on the 40th cycle, although the Ansmann MaxE Micro AAA HR03 800mAh were still close to their rated capacity.

Should you buy it? If you want batteries that will hold onto their charge, then the Ansmann MaxE Micro AAA HR03 800mAh fit the bill. You can find batteries that will hold their charge for longer, or units that offer slightly less performance for cheaper.

Final Thoughts The Ansmann MaxE Micro AAA HR03 800mAh are a decent set of batteries for all jobs, although the high charge retention over a year makes them particularly suited to low-drain jobs. However, these batteries are quite expensive. The Amazon Basics Rechargeable AAA 800mAh don’t hold their charge for quite as long but are far cheaper, while the Eneloop AAA hold their charge for even longer. Trusted Score

How we test Unlike other sites, we test every rechargeable battery we review thoroughly over an extended period of time. We use standard tests to compare features properly. We’ll always tell you what we find. We never, ever, accept money to review a product. Find out more about how we test in our ethics policy. We use an Ansmann Energy XC 3000 to drain batteries, so that we can test capacity in mAh. After the first run, we charge and discharge 50 times, measuring the capacity every ten runs. We measure the initial voltage of the batteries, checking that the starting voltage is at least 1.2V.

Trusted Reviews test data ‹ Battery tested capacity Ansmann MaxE Micro AAA HR03 800mAh 840 mAh ›