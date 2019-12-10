Adidas FWD-01 Review

The Adidas FWD-01 are being marketed as the ultimate wireless gym headphones, featuring a rugged, sweat-resistant design and a quoted 16-hour battery life
Alastair Stevenson |

Verdict

The Adidas FWD-01 are a solid set of running headphones featuring above-average audio quality and a lengthy battery life. But their bulky design may cause some fit issues, particularly during heated workouts.

Pros

  • Great battery life
  • Solid audio
  • Rugged design

Cons

  • Bulky casings can cause fit issues

Key Specifications

  • Review Price: £129.99
  • IPX4 sweat resistance
  • 16hr quoted battery life
  • Bluetooth 5.0
  • 4 silicon wing tip options
What is the Adidas FWD-01?

The Adidas FWD-01 are the iconic sports brand’s latest in-ear wireless headphones.

They aim to offer fitness fanatics the ultimate set of collar earphones featuring a rugged sweat-proof design, more wing tip options than can easily be counted, and a marathon-length battery life.

While they aren’t the prettiest gym headphones around, when it comes to functionality they easily match competing sets from the likes of Jaybird.

The only downside is that their chunky design can make them a little clunky to wear during specific workouts, such as boxing or climbing.

Adidas FWD-01 design — Created for sports, but a little on the chunky side

The Adidas FWD-01 aren’t a subtle bit of kit. Chunky left and right buds with a spidery mesh pattern, they look like they’ve been through a Tough Mudder or three straight out of the box.

The black and flecked-grey knitted material connecting the two earbuds also has a rugged, utilitarian feel that some will love. Personally, I prefer the less ostentatious, thinner design seen on the Jaybird X4.

Adidas FWD-01

The heft of the buds also makes getting a decent fit during heated workouts a little tricky. Although fine when worn running, their bulk meant the seal would occasionally break while working a bag (boxing training) or wall climbing. This was after I’d selected the correct silicon and wing tip size from the four on offer.

Adidas FWD-01

Thankfully, the earphones make up for this for the most part by ticking  the right boxes when it comes to functionality. Unlike competing Jaybird sets, the Adidas FWD-01 charge using a USB-C connection, which is a welcome change from the sea of proprietary cables that accompany most running headphones.

The connection also features fast-charge support, which makes it quick and easy to get 5km run’s worth of juice from 10-15 minutes on the mains. Fully charged they have a solid quoted 16-hour battery life, which proved accurate through testing.

Adidas FWD-01 performance – Audio quality that easily matches the competition

Bluetooth 5.0 support means these Adidas headphones have a suitably stable connection. Running around London, I didn’t experience any serious dropouts. The only time I had any issues was when going through very busy signal areas, such as Waterloo station, which knocks out 99% of the sets I’ve tested.

Audio quality isn’t industry leading, but by running headphone standards the Adidas FWD-01 offer decent sound quality.

Adidas FWD-01

Tonal balance is solid, with no one part of the sound intruding upon the other. Listening to post-rock mid-run, high guitar sections felt suitably separated from the rumbling bass. Mids also managed to sound powerful without sibilance rearing its ugly head. The low-end could be a little tighter and the bass extension deeper, but the sound is still fine for workouts.

Dynamism is also good enough to keep you motivated through a workout. The swooping crescendos during classical music have a suitable impact and breakdowns during intense punk tracks felt sufficiently powerful to keep my blood and adrenaline pumping.

Stereo image is limited, but on a pair of running headphones that’s hardly surprising. All-in-all, you’ll struggle to find a better-sounding pair of band design running/gym headphones.

Should I buy the Adidas FWD-01?

If you’re in the market for a solid pair of running or gym headphones with a marathon battery life then the Adidas FWD-01 are a solid choice. They offer decent audio quality by gym-headphone standards and come with a lengthy 16-hour battery life and fast-charge support.

The only issue is that their bulky design can make getting a solid seal during heated workouts a little tricky, which will prove an annoyance for boxers and climbers.

