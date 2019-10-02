How good is the Acer Predator Triton 900 performance?

The Acer Predator Triton 900 plays modern games in 4K at around 30fps and Full HD games at 100fps

Older games tore along at 100fps in 4K and over 200fps in Full HD, but…

…60Hz display limits what you’ll actually be able to see on the device

It’s a noisy beast when overclocked

Real-time ray tracing and DLSS can be enabled here

The Acer Predator Triton 900 is a mighty machine, packing top-of-the-line components such as the a 9th-gen Core i9 processor and an RTX 2080 graphics card. This puts it toe to toe with other juggernaut gaming laptops such as the Alienware Area 51m.

If you want even more power, Acer’s Predator Sense control panel lets you pick from three overclocking modes (Normal, Fast and Extreme) and three fan modes (Auto, Max and Custom) on the Triton 900.

I ran a number of in-game benchmarks with the different overclock modes activated; the fans were left on auto. Whenever you select an overclock mode, the fans will speed up automatically, although for optimal performance (and optimal noise-making) you can just select the “Max” option from the Fan Control tab to have those fans turning at full speed all the time.

In practice, I found that if you select the Fast and Extreme overclock options and leave the fans set to Auto, they’ll be kicked up to speeds comparable to those you’d get if cranked up manually. The maximum speeds I recorded were 5555rpm for the CPU cooling fan, and 4445rpm for the GPU fan. I’d recommend just letting the overclocking profiles do their thing.

Without further ado, here are the results achieved playing Shadow of the Tomb Raider, Ghost Recon: Wildlands, and Dirt Rally in Full HD. They also include results for the Extreme overclock option.

As you can see, there’s a marginal difference between the Predator Triton 900 and the Alienware Area-51m. The former sees a slight advantage when it comes to overclocking, however, which is likely due to the massive air vents on the deck of the laptop.

What about 4K performance? We might as well make the most out of that pixel-packed display. Unfortunately, since rival options such as the Area-51m don’t have an Ultra HD screen, we’ve been unable to use another laptop’s data to compare results.

For this reason, we’ve displayed the Triton 900’s 4K results independently in the tables below, also including figures for each overclocking mode so you can determine exactly the extra performance you can squeeze out of this gaming laptop.

Shadow of the Tomb Raider in 4K – Acer Predator Triton 900 benchmark results

Normal Fast Extreme Ultra 41fps 44fps 46fps High 50fps 52fps 55fps Medium 52fps 53ps 57fps

Dirt Rally in 4K – Acer Predator Triton 900 benchmark results

Normal Fast Extreme Ultra 93.29fps 98.49fps 101.71fps High 131.10fps 133.68fps 137.54fps Medium 158.06fps 165.17fps 171.96fps

Ghost Recon: Wildlands in 4K – Acer Predator Triton 900 benchmark results

Normal Fast Extreme Ultra 36.06fps 37.42fps 39.17fps Very High 49.20fps 51.63fps 54.06fps High 54.77fps 55.81fps 59.98fps

How does ray tracing look on the Acer Predator Triton 900?

For those not familiar with “ray tracing”, it’s a new light-rendering technology that drastically improves the quality of in-game graphics and is currently exclusive to Nvidia’s RTX graphics cards.

Ray tracing makes Battlefield 5 literally shine on the Triton 900. High performance means that when playing the game on the highest settings with ray tracing turned on, I could play along at 60fps without noticing any frame rate drops. Thanks to the Extreme overclock mode, I could even have ray tracing turned on yet not have to resort to DLSS and still play the game at 60fps.

That said, because the display refreshes only up to 60Hz, until you connect the Triton 900 to an external monitor, you’re simply not going to play Battlefield 5 (or any other game) beyond 60fps.

On left: ray tracing turned off. On right: ray tracing turned on (Game: Battlefield 5)

This isn’t the absolute end of the world, mind. Battlefield 5 still looked incredible, and if you’re a fan of single-player campaigns, and less bothered (or not bothered at all) by fast and frantic online multiplayer, then this might not be a deal-breaker for you. Gaming at 60fps is good… it just isn’t 120fps or 140fps good.

