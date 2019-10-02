How good is the Acer Predator Triton 900 battery?

Thirsty components mean that when you’re off the mains, battery levels will drop like a stone

Overclocking modes can’t be turned on when you’re not connected to the mains

Given the high-end, power-hungry components crammed into the Acer Predator Triton 900‘s compact frame, it should not come as a shock to learn that the battery life sucks more than a starving vampire in a blood bank.

Acer says that typical battery life of the Triton 900 is three hours. Running the PCMark 8 “Work” benchmark to simulate basic PC tasks gave an estimated run-time of 1hr 40mins with the RGB lights activated, which is half the stamina Acer suggested.

In my experience, you’ll be lucky to get more than two hours of power from the Triton 900, even with the display dipped to 150 nits – and even if you’re just doing basic PC work. I got angry ‘battery low’ messages after 45 minutes of Battlefield 5.

Since the overclock and fan boost modes can’t be activated when you’re not on the mains adapter, gaming isn’t as taxing. However, as you can’t have the fans boosting to keep everything nice and cool, power levels soon start to drop.

As with the Helios 700, this is a desktop replacement laptop. You’ll only want to take it off the mains if you’re moving it between rooms, or taking it to a friend’s house.

