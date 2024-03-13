Verdict

The Acer Predator Aethon 700 is a unique gaming keyboard at a high price. Its dual-feeling switches are an interesting proposition, although offer a middling typing experience. This is a well-built keyboard with some thoughtful touches, although its software only offers basic customisation.

Pros Sturdy construction

Linear option feels responsive and snappy

Comfortable wristrest Cons Cheap-feeling switches on tactile setting

Basic software

Keycaps can be prone to shine

Key Features Dual mode keyswitches: The Aethon 700 has a unique feature offering the choice of either linear or tactile feeling with its optical keyswitches.

USB-A wired connection: It also offers a convenient fixed USB-A ended cable, and works plug and play.

Acer Predator QuarterMaster software: The Aethon 700 also has additional software for programming macros and remapping keys.

Introduction

The Acer Predator Aethon 700 is perhaps one of the more unique keyboards I’ve tested in recent times, offering the power of two key-switch types in one keyboard with the flick of a dial.

It’s quite expensive at £169.99/$199.99, but offers a more interesting option for those wanting something different against similarly-priced competition, including the excellent Asus ROG Strix Scope II 96 Wireless and the slightly older, but still fantastic, SteelSeries Apex Pro.

Whether this unique feature is enough to push the Acer Aethon 700 to the top of our list of the best gaming keyboards we’ve tested is another matter entirely. I’ve been testing it to find out.

Design

Reasonably sturdy construction

Open housing attracts dust

Cheaper-feeling keycaps

The Acer Predator Aethon 700 reminds me of the old MadCatz Strike 4 I looked at nearly five years ago, with an angular, open chassis and its metal top plate. This is a keyboard that looks older than it is, although not so much that it feels dated.

It’s also sturdy with that top plate increasing rigidity, and there isn’t any deck flex to speak of either. The open housing isn’t the best for dust and dirt ingress, however, and the Aethon 700 can invite a lot of dust around the sides and top of its chassis, even if you keep it wiped and clean.

Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

There is a full complement of keys on offer with a full-size layout giving you all the benefits of a navigation cluster and number pad, as well as a tactile volume dial in the top-right corner. The volume dial is the blue part of the dial, while the shiny silver switch is for choosing between linear- and tactile-feeling keys, which is the Aethon 700’s party piece. You also get a range of secondary functions, including for media playback and volume, as well as for choosing between the keyboard’s lighting presets.

Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

A disappointing element of the Aethon 700 unlike its similarly priced rivals, however, are its keycaps. While Acer doesn’t specify their material, they feel as if they are comprised of the cheaper and less durable ABS plastic. The doubleshot moulding is a nice touch for ensuring durable legends and consistent lighting coverage underneath each keycap, but they are prone to keycap shine under extensive usage, which can leave a keyboard looking especially cheap.

The underside of the Aethon 700 is home to a pair of feet for raising the keyboard up, although it is only to a single height. Other keyboards in a similar price bracket, including the Razer Huntsman V3 Pro TKL, offer two angles for more choice.

Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

Acer’s flagship candidate also comes with a magnetic wrist-rest, which is reasonably supportive and plusher than some of Razer’s more recent offerings. It also attaches securely to the Aethon 700. Connectivity is taken care of by a fixed USB-A ended cable, keeping things easy.

Performance

Dual mode key switches are executed quite well

Reliable plug and play connection

Full NKRO and anti-ghosting are useful additions

In-keeping with other recent offerings, the Acer Predator Aethon 700 uses optical switches which do away with any physical mechanisms in favour of a speedier input designed for gaming. However, Acer’s flagship keyboard has a neat trick up its sleeve, which allows it to offer both linear and tactile keypresses. The large metal dial in the top-right corner allows for the Aethon 700 to switch between the two different feelings at will, in theory giving you the best of both worlds – a light and linear switch for gaming and a clicky, tactile switch for typing.

In practice, however, it isn’t quite as Acer would have you believe. The linear option feels reasonably light and snappy, and was good to use in fast-paced FPS titles such as CS:2 and Apex Legends, while the tactile options felt similar to a cheaper Kalih or Gateron Blue equivalent from a few years ago, and a switch more commonly found on keyboards that are much cheaper than this one.

The lighter force doesn’t sit well with a clicky switch, while the tactility offered was short and sharp, as opposed to feeling rounded. I like what Acer has tried to do here, but it isn’t executed well.

Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

Acer rates these optical switches to last for up to 60 million keypresses, which is in the ballpark range for more durable mechanical keyswitches. If you want to swap the keycaps out, they support the common cross-stem, MX-style type stems, offering good compatibility. The Aethon 700 also features full N-Key-rollover for pressing as many keys down as you wish. There is also full anti-ghosting, so there are no iffy inputs, either.

Elsewhere, the Acer Predator Aethon 700 doesn’t spring any surprises with a reliable and convenient wired connection that’s plug and play. The 6ft cable length is also a plus, giving you a lot of cable to work with if you’re working a long way away from your PC.

Software and Lighting

Bright RGB lighting

Preset effects feel cheap

Software offers basic customisation

The Acer Predator Aethon 700 works with Acer’s Predator Quartermaster software, and for a keyboard of its price, offers less customisation than I’d have expected.

There are basic options including enabling and disabling the Win key lock, choosing between polling rate options, as well as remapping individual keys to a host of functions. It can also record macros and test the repeat rate of a particular key.

Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

What seems noticeably absent here is the ability to program any RGB lighting effects, despite Acer stating that it is programmable. There are seven preset options, contained within the function layer, while lighting can be turned up or down using the up and down arrow keys in combination with the function key.

These are more akin to lighting effects seen on keyboards much cheaper than this, with per-key flashes based on an input, or a wave effect of RGB across the keyboard. The lighting itself is bright and vibrant, and outweighs the successes of the software by some magnitude.

Should you buy it? You want a choice of key feeling options The Aethon 700’s unique feature of offering linear or tactile keypresses are its party piece, and if that’s what you’re after, it’s the keyboard for you. Buy Now You want more versatile software The basic software lets the Acer Predator Aethon 700 down immensely, and similarly priced rivals offer much more extensive customisation.

Final Thoughts The Acer Predator Aethon 700 is one of the more interesting gaming keyboards in its price category thanks to its unique dual-switch design. However, I can’t help but feel that it’s more of a gimmick than a genuine use, considering that the tactile half feels cheap – the linear offering is at least light and responsive. Elsewhere, the Aethon 700 is a well-built keyboard with a convenient full set of keys, as well as useful in-built functions. It does without additional options such as an OLED screen found on the SteelSeries Apex Pro, or even additional media controls in favour of the lever for choosing between inputs. Acer’s option is a solid gaming keyboard with an interesting gimmick, but falls short of the competition elsewhere, especially at its price point. For more options, check out our list of the best gaming keyboards we’ve tested. Trusted Score

How we test We use every keyboard we test for at least a week. During that time, we’ll check it for ease of use and put it through its paces by playing a variety of different genres, including FPS, strategy and MOBAs. We also check each keyboard’s software to see how easy it is to customise and set up. Spent at least a week testing Tested the performance on a variety of games Compared the build quality with similar priced keyboards.

FAQs How does the Acer Predator Aethon 700 connect? The Acer Predator Aethon 700 connects via a fixed USB-A cable.