Why The Last of Us Part 1 PC delay is a good thing

Chris Smith By Chris Smith

If the HBO live action adaptation has you desperate to play The Last of Us (without buying a PlayStation), we have some mildly disappointing news with a shiny silver lining.

The PC port of The Last of Us Part 1 has been delayed slightly and won’t arrive until March 28. It was originally intended to launch on March 3, so we’re talking about a three-week delay here.

An update from developer Naughty Dog says those extra extra few weeks will enable it to launch the PC version in “the best shape possible.”

On the plus side, it’ll mean newcomers to the game will be able to experience the Season 1 finale of the TV show before having the ending spoiled somewhat by whizzing through the game that’s one of the hardest to put down in the history of gaming.

We do wonder whether allowing the show to breathe is perhaps the real reason for the slight delay, rather than any need for polish.

The TV show comes to a close on March 12, so those who’ve been introduced to Joel and Ellie via the television medium will be able to see that experience through before attempting to repeat their epic feats of survival in the gaming realm… and suffering brutal deaths quite a few times over.

If you’re loving a TV show, generally, you watch to completion before grabbing the book, right? At least I do. So why should a game to TV adaptation be any different?

Given the show began a quite radical departure from the source material in Episode 3, I’m going to say it’s best enjoyed in isolation before picking up the game.

“We are so excited to bring The Last if Us Part 1 to a new platform, reaching new and returning platers with Joel and Ellie’s unforgettable story of survival and we hope that you’ll continue to look forward to its PC release on March 29,” Naughty Dog said in a statement.

The Last of Us Part 1 is a full remake of the original game, which was released for PS5 last spring. We gave the game a 4.5 star review, praising the new visuals, improved attention to detail, and wealth of new accessibility features.

Our reviewer concluded: “Even though it doesn’t provide the gameplay overhaul that some gamers were no doubt anticipating, The Last of Us Part 1 is still the best way to enjoy one of the most intelligent and well designed games of recent memory. The updated visuals helps to breathe new life into the story, and the world it presents has never felt more immersive. And that’s before considering the plethora of accessibility features on hand, enabling swathes of gamers to play the game for the first time and see what all the fuss is about.”

