5 shows you need to watch on Paramount Plus

OPINION: Paramount Plus has finally made its way to UK shores, making this the perfect time to see what’s actually worth watching on the service.

In what is definitely a crowded marketplace with the likes of Netflix, Disney Plus, Now and Prime Video already having a decent foothold in the UK, the streaming race has just added yet another contender in the form of Paramount Plus.

As with any streaming service, Paramount Plus’ longevity will depend entirely on its catalogue, not only of established and binge-worthy shows, but also a decent mix of original series to show why the service deserves a place among the top dogs. To help you decide if Paramount Plus is right for you, we’ve gone through its catalogue to see what stands out.

If you want to know more about the service, then you can also check out our run through of how much Paramount Plus costs on a monthly basis.

The Offer

Over 50 years since its release, The Godfather is still recognised as one of the greatest films of all time, but very few people know about the story behind how the critically acclaimed flick came to be.

The limited series has an all-star cast including Miles Teller, Matthew Goode, Juno Temple and Dan Fogler, and it certainly revels in a bit of meta storytelling as it shows Paramount Pictures at a time when it needed a smash hit to secure its longevity, but it offers an incredible insight into the beloved film.

Halo

Given that a television adaptation of Microsoft’s iconic franchise has been in development since 2013, we’re still a bit surprised that the Halo series has actually seen the light of day but here it is. Taking the core story of Master Chief’s fight against the Covenant while applying its own unique spin, the Halo series is Paramount Plus’ main high budget series and well worth checking out if you’re a fan of the games (or just a fan of sci-fi in general).

South Park

Comedy Central’s powerhouse show is ready to stream in its entirety on Paramount Plus. With classic episodes like ‘Casa Bonita’ and ‘Make Love, Not Warcraft’, there’s never been a better time to revisit the show. Heck, it’s even better if you’ve never seen it as you’ll have access to a whopping 25 seasons’ worth of binge-worthy content.

Yellowstone

Most folks in the UK probably haven’t heard of the series Yellowstone, but the show has become a true smash-hit in the States. Following the lives of a ranching family living in the heart of Montana, the series depicts the family drama that emerges from their fight against developers who are interested in the land they currently occupy. Written by the same screenwriter behind Sicario and Hell or High Water, Yellowstone could easily be your next favourite show.

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds

Get ready Star Trek fans, Captain Pike is finally being given his due in the brand new series, Star Trek: Strange New Worlds.

Acting as a spin-off to Star Trek: Disovery and a prequel to the original Star Trek series, Strange New Worlds will delve into the adventures of the man who captained the USS Enterprise before James T Kirk took over. Classic Star Trek characters like Spock and Number One as also part of the story, so it’ll be an essential watch for existing fans.