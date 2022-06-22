 large image

How much does Paramount Plus cost in the UK?

If you’re looking to stream the latest content from Paramount Plus then here’s all you need to know about the service’s pricing.

Get ready binge-watchers, the wait is finally over. Paramount Plus has launched in the UK today, June 22, and it could end up being a major contender against the likes of Netflix and Disney Plus if it plays its cards right.

After all, the service is launching with big titles like the Halo series and The First Lady for the adults, while proven hits like Paw Patrol and SpongeBob SquarePants are sure to keep kids entertained. That’s before mentioning the fact that it’s also bringing titles like South Park, in its entirety, to streaming for the first time. If you fancy diving in these titles then here’s what you need to know.

Paramount Plus UK Pricing

As it stands, Paramount Plus is launching with a monthly cost of £6.99. In the streaming world this is pretty good value as it undercuts the £10.99 cost for Netflix’s two device tier, as well as Now’s £9.99 monthly rate for its entertainment package.

If you’re still on the fence then there is a free seven-day trial that you can use to sample all of the content on the service for a limited time. Unlike Disney Plus, there’s no annual option to save money in the long-run.

Paramount Plus on Sky

If you’re a Sky subscriber then you’re in for a treat. Paramount Plus is now available for no extra cost to all Sky customers.

Bear in mind however that this only applies to Sky customers and not subscribers of Now.

Which devices are supported on Paramount Plus?

While almost every device under the sun is compatible with Paramount Plus from launch (iPhones, Android phones, Roku, etc.), there are a few exceptions. Virgin Media doesn’t have a native Paramount Plus app, nor does the PS5.

There no release date yet as to when these platforms will be brought into the fold, but it’s worth bearing in mind if you do plan on signing up for the service.

