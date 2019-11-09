After months of rumours, hints and plenty of leaks, next week we’ll finally see the rebirth of one of the most iconic phones of the all-time: the Moto Razr. And after using the Galaxy Fold for the past week, I am more excited than ever to try out a completely different type of foldable.

While the Razr and Fold might seem like very different phones, they both have (if the leaks of the Razr are to be believed) a display that folds as a headline feature – and this is something that’s still very new, and very exciting.

2019 hasn’t ended up being the year foldables hit the mainstream, instead it’s been far more about constant updates and first-gen products. Some might call the downright awful Royole FlexPai that first ‘true’ foldable phone, but considering how much of a flop that was (I used it at CES 2019 in Vegas and I don’t think I have used anything worse all year) it’s more likely Samsung kicked things off with the Fold. That was followed a few weeks later by the gorgeous Huawei Mate X.

It’s been fairly quiet on the foldable front since then, probably due to the issues those two headline phones suffered. I won’t go into those issues again, but it’s safe to say considering the Mate X has still to launch and the Fold went through a few design refreshes before it finally hit shelves things haven’t gone too well.

Step up the new 2019 version of the Moto Razr. If the leaked images we’ve seen are to be believed, the phone will mimic the Razr of old, however it’ll be all screen. It looks like you’ll be able to fold it up, just like a flip-phone, and they’ll be a small screen on the outside to show your notifications.

Even though the execution looks like it’ll be very different to that of the Galaxy Fold, actually using Samsung’s near £2000 foldable for the past week has got me even more excited about the Razr. The Fold is far from perfect, but this whole area of foldables is definitely going to be the future.

If Motorola can craft a device that mimics the flip-phone style of the Razr, with software that makes sense on the elongated display and a screen that feels futuristic then it could jump past phones like the OnePlus 7 Pro, iPhone 11 and Xiaomi Mi 9 and be one of Trusted’s favourite phones of 2019. There’s been a lot of hype and build-up for this device, but I feel like it might be all worth it.

