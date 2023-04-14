Trusted Recommends: The Insta360 Flow destroys the competition

OPINION: The Trusted Reviews crew have been hard at work to bring you their verdicts on the latest products, and these are the most recent devices to earn a four-star rating or above.

The last two weeks have seen some impressive bits of tech land on our desks, including the incredibly versatile Insta360 Flow which may just be the best smartphone gimbal on the market right now. To see which other devices stood out from the crowd, just keep on reading.

Yamaha SR-C30A

The compact SR-C30A soundbar easily tops the audio quality any underperforming TV speakers. Although the relationship between the soundbar and subwoofer may have some issues, it’s still a great package overall that’s well worth checking out.

Score: 4.5/5

Hoover HL5 Pet

The Hoover HL5 Pet has a new floor head that prevents hair from tangling, and while it may take multiple swipes to tackle the toughest spots of dirt, it’s still powerful and affordable.

Score: 4/5

Nanoleaf Lines Squared

The Nanoleaf Lines Squared is a smart and colorful lighting system that offers a range of personalisation options and fun effects. While not as versatile as the standard Nanoleaf Lines, it compensates for this with its more affordable price point.

Score: 4.5/5

Sony VPL-XW5000ES

With a price point less than half of its closest competitor, this capable big-screen projector is a great entry point for native 4K laser projection. While Sony has made some compromises, it boasts impressive processing, motion handling, and HDR performance.

Score: 4.5/5

Roberts Zen Plus

The Robert Zen Plus DAB radio is a stylish option for a bedside table with wellness features and great audio performance, but it does come with a high price tag.

Score: 4/5

Nextbase Cabin View Camera

The compact Nextbase Cabin View camera captures clear footage of the inside and outside of your vehicle. It’s especially useful for taxi drivers or those seeking a wider rear-view perspective.

Score: 4/5

Intel Core i9-13900K

Boasting incredible multi-core and single-core performance, the Intel Core i9-13900K is one of the most powerful CPUs we’ve reviewed. It may be excessive for most gamers but it’s perfect for those seeking maximum performance.

Score: 4.5/5

Asus Zenbook 14X OLED (2023)

The Asus Zenbook 14X OLED (2023) is a fast, durable, and affordable laptop with a great screen and decent keyboard and connectivity, even if it does trip up when it comes to performance and battery life.

Score: 4/5

Braun All-In-One Trimmer 7

The Braun All-In-One Trimmer 7 may not be the most premium trimmer on the market, but it’s a great overall pick for facial and body hair. It’s best for those with shorter hair, while those with longer hair may want to look for something with a bit more power.

Score: 4/5

Ooni Volt 12

The Ooni Volt 12 isn’t just an electric version of its outdoor counterpart but a more intelligent device with a proper thermostat and balance control. It’s expensive and can get smoky, but it’s exceptional for making crispy pizzas in about 90 seconds all year round.

Score: 4.5/5

Insta360 Flow

Insta360’s first smartphone gimbal, the Flow, improves upon the DJI OM range of gimbals with superior subject tracking, battery life, and its single-action unfolding mechanism, making it the best mobile gimbal on the market.

Score: 5/5

Xiaomi 13 Lite

The Xiaomi 13 Lite strikes a balance between camera technology, performance, design, and affordability. It’s slim, light, and has a sleek appearance, making it a cost-effective option.

Score: 4/5

Garmin Vivomove Trend

The Vivomove Trend by Garmin has a pleasant design and useful wellness features, but its price is noticeably close to the Vivomove Style, which has more battery life and an AMOLED display.

Score: 4/5

HP Smart Tank 5105

The HP Smart Tank 5105 offers excellent value with low-cost home printing and scanning. Only slow colour print speeds and an annoying scan interface detract from an otherwise excellent small multi-function printer.

Score: 4.5/5

Philips TAA6606

The Philips TAA6606 bone conduction headphones are comfortable to wear and offer superior sound quality for workouts against their competitors. However, their battery life is relatively short and the accompanying app can be unreliable at times.

Score: 4/5

SwitchBot Hub 2

The SwitchBot Hub 2 introduces Matter support to its Blind Tilt and Curtain products, with wider device support to come. Currently better for Google Home and HomeKit users, it also offers physical controls and sensors for future upgrades.

Score: 4/5

Samsung Galaxy Book 3 Pro

The Samsung Galaxy Book 3 Pro isn’t a radical departure from its predecessor, but rather a refined version. Despite its steep price, it is a high-quality productivity device worth considering.

Score: 4.5/5

Samsung Bespoke Series 6 NV7B6685AAN/U4 Oven with Dual Cook

The Samsung Bespoke Series 6 Oven with Dual Cook is an excellent choice for those seeking flexibility in the kitchen and great cooking results. It has multiple must-have features and can be controlled easily via the SmartThings app.

Score: 5/5

MSI Pulse GL76 (2022)

For competitive gamers seeking higher FPS counts, the revamped MSI Pulse GL76 offers a 360Hz refresh rate, 1080p screen, and ample horsepower for excellent gaming performance.

Score: 4/5

Hotpoint Class 4 SI4854HIX

The Hotpoint Class 4 SI4854HIX is a good value, no-frills oven that performs well with a large 71-litre capacity. While its modes can be a bit confusing, its range of options make it a solid budget choice.

Score: 4/5

VAX Platinum SmartWash Pet-Design

The VAX Platinum SmartWash Pet-Design improves on the original with a new spray wand and an anti-odour formula. Its smart automatic dosing and powerful performance make it a great choice for pet owners dealing with carpet and upholstery stains.

Score: 4.5/5

Amazon Echo Studio (2022)

The Echo Studio’s sound signature remains unchanged with just a few tweaks but it’s still the best-sounding Echo speaker. Spatial audio is hit-or-miss and the increased price may deter buyers but there’s still a lot to like here.

Score: 4/5

Panasonic TX-55LZ1000B

The Panasonic LZ1000 OLED TV is a hidden gem in the brand’s lineup, delivering high-quality visuals and excellent gaming features. Its cinematic movie modes offer great colour accuracy and contrast.

Score: 4.5/5

