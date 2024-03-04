The long wait for new iPads is nearly over

OPINION: This could be a big few weeks for the iPad, with up to four possible new models of Apple’s tablet rumoured to be getting their big reveal very soon.

News leaked out over the weekend, from Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, that Apple wouldn’t be holding a dedicated March event as the brand’s latest wares are instead being revealed via a press release and accompanying product videos. Gurman indicated no timeframe for the launch, however MacRumors then reported that the new products were imminent and could arrive in the coming days.

While Apple has hosted live in-person events in March, it’s not unusual for products, especially those in the iPad range, to skip high-profile launches and arrive with YouTube product videos and updated listings on Apple’s site instead.

The previous round of iPad reveals, which took place in late 2021, was announced this way and even the Magic Keyboard accessory’s first unveiling came without the fanfare of a streamed Apple showcase. Releasing products this way does hint at them being smaller upgrades, with launch events instead reserved for products that need greater explanation from key staff.

Gurman reports that Apple is set to unveil four iPads with both the Pro and Air lines in line for a freshening up. The Pro line, Apple’s top-end iPad range, is said to come in two sizes (11-inch and 13-inch) both with OLED displays for the first time and the same M3 chips first seen in the MacBook Pro 14-inch and iMac 2023.

An updated Magic Keyboard accessory is also rumoured, possibly with an aluminium casing to give it a classier finish, alongside a new version of the Apple Pencil.

Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

Two new iPad Air models are expected too, with a larger 12.9-inch screen option joining the standard 10.9-inch choice. This would be the first time Apple has launched a larger 12-inch-plus tablet in the Air family. It would make sense for these to sport the M2 chip, an upgrade to the M1 found in the current iPad Air, and come in brighter colours than those available with the Pro.

There have been rumours previously that the base iPad and rarely updated iPad Mini are also in for refreshes, however this might have to wait until later in the year.

The 43-inch Samsung Smart TV is just £279 Upgrade your home entertainment for less thanks to this AO deal on this top-rated Samsung 43-inch TV. Save even more if you’re an AO member and get an extra £80 off the deal price. AO

Was £379

Now £279 View Deal

It’s the right time for an iPad refresh

2023 was a standout year for the iPad. Not because we got numerous new models, but because it was the first year in the tablet’s history where no revisions were announced. This has left the tablet range feeling a little unloved, but that could be about the change.

My biggest issue with the iPad is that the Pro model doesn’t do enough to separate it from the cheaper Air range. Faster screens aside, the Air features most of the skills of the pricier model and it had become harder to recommend the Pro.

By releasing updates to both models at the same time, it looks like there’ll be a clear differentiation between the two. If you want OLED and the very latest chipset go for the Pro, whereas more casual users will be fine with the Air.

Of course, it’s worth taking all of these rumours with a pinch of salt until Apple actually does reveal the updates. Many had expected these models to arrive last year, and that never materialised.