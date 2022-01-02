Sound and Vision: What to expect from CES 2022 in TV and audio

CES is back. For real this time. After the all-digital affair that was 2021, the upcoming trade show returns to physical presence with people stomping the floors of the Las Vegas show floor.

CES 2022 starts on the 5th January and runs to the 8th, but news will be pouring out as soon as you finish your New Year’s Day meal. And as always, there will be plenty of exhibitors looking to show off what’s coming for the rest of 2022. Here is what we’re expecting to see.

Panasonic & Technics

We’ll bet our bottom dollar Panasonic will unveil its latest flagship OLED as they always do, with the rest of the 2022 TV range announced at a later date.

What can we expect from the successor to the fabulous JZ2000? A sprinkling of improvements across the board is probable but as the JZ2000 used the same panel as the HZ2000 before it, our hope is that Panasonic’s engineers have been spending the time figuring out how to eke more peak brightness out of their already very bright Master OLED HDR Professional Edition panel.

From Technics we have a feeling its new flagship EAH-800 noise cancelling headphones will be unveiled, after they were teased back at CES 21.

Samsung

More 4K and 8K Neo QLEDs are expected after impressive debuts in ’21. Our guess is that Samsung will look for more gains in brightness, upscaling and broadening of its gaming features.

There’s also Samsung’s QD-OLED to think about, but will they be revealed at the event? We know they are coming but suspect that they’ll be more of a focus on their Neo QLED range.

There’s also scuttlebutt that Samsung may do something a little different this year with its product line-up. The Korean firm has plenty of interests, so maybe we’ll see another lifestyle projector in the style of The Premiere?

Sony

Sony had a terrific 2021. Its OLEDs were excellent, the WF-1000XM4 trailblazing and the soundbars have been fantastic.

And so we expect this momentum to continue with new 4K Bravia OLEDs and 8K LCD TVs. Rumours are swirling that Sony will launch its own QD-OLED panels (in 55- and 65-inch sizes), too. We are not so sure they’ll appear at the event, at least maybe not in public view – but we could be wrong.

2022 should see the WH-1000XM5 (or whatever it ends being called) arrive, but we won’t hear about it at CES. A new range of headphones below the premium options may be announced, but an update on Sony’s 360 Reality Audio should be in the offing, and perhaps we’ll see more 360RA products announced.

Sonos

Will Sonos turn up? Vegas isn’t particularly far from California but will it announce any products? A Sub Mini is in the works (leaked via Sonos’ own app) and CES would mark a good a time as any to announce it. We wouldn’t be surprised if there’s more news about Sonos’ tie-up with Audi on their in-car audio system.

LG

Although LG will be exhibiting at the event, a bit like Schrödinger’s Cat it also won’t be there. The 42-inch OLED TV will launch there, however, as LG looks to expand the range of sizes within the OLED range. Will there be even bigger sizes? Possibly so.

Otherwise, like the 2021 edition, they’ll be more 4K and 8K OLEDs, more news on the QNED Mini-LED TVs, more details on the next webOS interface and a refresh of their soundbar range.

TCL

TCL’s Mini LED TVs have taken off in the States and in Europe but the UK gets a bit of a raw deal with a different spec. With that moaning out of the way, the OD Zero displays that were announced at the last CES are expected in 2022, the 85-inch OD Zero X925 PRO has already won a CES 2022 Innovation Award.

TCL dropped the news in 2021 it was looking to produce its own QD-OLED (dubbed H-OLED). Perhaps we’ll see this concept model at the trade show.

Hisense

Like TCL, Hisense’s US offering differs from the UK but we’ll take a gander and guess that they’ll be more of its Laser projection TVs, more ULED models, some 8K TVs and more Roku TVs.

Qualcomm

Weren’t expecting to see Qualcomm on this list? The chipset manufacturer has been increasing its influence in the Bluetooth audio market and CES 2022 may provide more concrete news on products that will be supporting the company’s new Snapdragon Sound format.