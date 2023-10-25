Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Qualcomm’s vision for camera tech goes far beyond taking photos and videos

Lewis Painter By Lewis Painter linkedin Contact via linkedin
Mobile Editor

OPINION: Qualcomm is putting a lot of emphasis on AI-driven camera tech at Snapdragon Summit 2023, from image removal tech similar to Google’s Magic Eraser to AI-driven cropping and panning tech that’ll let you more easily record fast-moving subjects – but it goes way beyond just taking photos and videos. 

As part of Snapdragon Summit 2023, I’ve been experiencing various tech demos that showcase the cool stuff that the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 and Snapdragon X Elite can do, but one demo in particular stood out to me – and not for the reasons you might think.

That’s because, rather than using the rear-facing camera and its associated sensors to take photos or videos, Qualcomm has developed a Gen AI-powered demo that uses existing camera tech to monitor you and your environment. 

In the first part of the demo, Qualcomm demonstrated the ability to use a camera’s depth sensor – a common component found on most mid-range and flagship smartphone camera systems – to detect particles in the air. It then uses the Gen AI capabilities of the 8 Gen 3 to analyse this in real-time and deliver a readout of the air quality in your vicinity. 

What’s more impressive is that this is all done without any kind of internet connection. The entire demo was done in Airplane mode, just to show how varied the use of Gen AI can be. 

The second part of the demo was just as interesting, as it utilised the Time of Flight sensor – another fairly common camera component on smartphones – to measure your skin to determine how hydrated you are. 

Again, this uses the Gen AI capabilities of the chipset to calculate this in real-time using data from the sensor, without any kind of internet connection required – and it only took a couple of seconds to deliver my score.

Spoiler: I was dehydrated, but after walking around the Summit in hot weather all day, I wasn’t really that surprised. 

There was even a separate demo that used the ToF sensor to determine whether a biscuit was fresh or stale, even delivering a freshness rating. 

Of course, Qualcomm is a chip maker and has no direct control over which features manufacturers end up using in their smartphones, so there’s no way of knowing whether we’ll start seeing this kind of tech appearing in smartphones anytime soon. 

However, the fact that readily available camera sensors can be repurposed for such wildly varied tasks when combined with Gen AI opens up a whole host of opportunities for manufacturers and third-party developers alike, and I can’t wait to see what’s possible when 8 Gen 3-equipped devices begin landing in peoples laps in the coming months. 

You might like…

Xiaomi should reconsider launching the foldable Mix Fold 3 in the UK

Xiaomi should reconsider launching the foldable Mix Fold 3 in the UK

Lewis Painter 22 hours ago
Sorry, Satya – Microsoft dumping Windows Phone didn’t come soon enough

Sorry, Satya – Microsoft dumping Windows Phone didn’t come soon enough

Chris Smith 23 hours ago
As amazing as the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 is, I can’t wait for the Gen 4

As amazing as the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 is, I can’t wait for the Gen 4

Lewis Painter 3 days ago
The perfect iPod classic is now possible – here’s why I’m begging Apple to make it

The perfect iPod classic is now possible – here’s why I’m begging Apple to make it

Chris Smith 4 days ago
Sound and Vision: Brightness is key for HDR TVs

Sound and Vision: Brightness is key for HDR TVs

Kob Monney 5 days ago
Winners and Losers: OnePlus cracks the foldable with the Open, while Apple confuses with its iPads again

Winners and Losers: OnePlus cracks the foldable with the Open, while Apple confuses with its iPads again

Max Parker 5 days ago
Lewis Painter
By Lewis Painter linkedin Contact via linkedin
Mobile Editor

Lewis is the Mobile Editor of Trusted Reviews with plenty of phone experience, from the Nokia 3210 to the iPhone 14 Pro Max. He has been in the tech industry writing about phones, headphones, tablets,…

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.