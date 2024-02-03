Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Ctrl+Alt+Del: PlayStation should get streaming right, not make another handheld

Adam Speight By Adam Speight
Computing Editor

OPINION: We all thought it right… why doesn’t the PlayStation Portal support cloud streaming? It seems to make so much sense – yet it’s completely absent. Now, rumours point to a Steam Deck-like PlayStation handheld arriving in the future, and I think it’s the completely wrong approach.

Admittedly, no company has nailed cloud game streaming quite yet, with Nvidia GeForce Now and Xbox Game Pass offering the broadest and most reliable experiences – but with their own hiccups. However, for several years, it seemed like PlayStation had lost interest and/or faith in the medium. PlayStation Now seemed of little concern to the company and it was eventually killed off before game streaming made a recent return with PlayStation Plus Premium.

But, right now, Sony’s streaming seems focused on simply doing it on your console, which largely hinders the benefits of the technology. You can stream to a PC but it’s limited to its Classics catalogue. PlayStation seems to be acknowledging game streaming once again but it needs to get its priorities in order.

The rumour that has emerged this week is that PlayStation is working with AMD (the chip manufacturer behind the technology inside the Steam Deck, Asus ROG Ally, Lenovo Legion Go and more) on a future handheld device (via Moore’s Law is Dead). All signs point to it being something that matches up with the current swathe of AMD-powered PC gaming handhelds in terms of specifications, but it’d likely have a PlayStation flavour to it. And, I just don’t get it.

I just don’t get it…

Such a platform would be unlikely to be able to natively present PlayStation’s luxurious AAA titles in a way that fits with the company’s ethos. It refuses to commit to putting its big games as part of any subscription service as it wants them to be a premium offering and justifies that by pushing that these are blockbuster titles to be experienced in nigh-on cinematic glory. A Steam Deck-like PlayStation handheld would, of course, be limited in the resolution and graphical effects it could offer.

So, if PlayStation sticks to its guns and isn’t willing to provide its high-end games in a lesser experience, what is it for? The answer would seemingly be to provide a portable machine made for playing older games from the PlayStation library. That immediately drops the appeal, making it something that doesn’t equate to providing the latest PlayStation experience on the go, but something half-baked that would surely be surpassed by what the likes of the Steam Deck OLED can offer, in terms of the latest and greatest games.

PlayStation Portal
Image Credit (PlayStation)

The solution? PlayStation just needs to get streaming right. With the PlayStation Portal, despite the middling reception, Sony stuck to its guns, with marketing that was adamant this was the best way to play your PlayStation games on the go. But, of course, it remains limited by a Wi-Fi connection and having to Remote Play via your PlayStation. It remains a clunky and inelegant solution, even if Sony has done a top job on the hardware.

What’s more frustrating is that we’ve heard PlayStation state “there are no technical problems” when it comes to cloud gaming on the Portal. But, we know why that’s the case, with SVP of Platform Experience Hideaki Nishino stating, “It is important not to feel like a cloud. If the transfer is waiting and expires, customers will never believe in cloud gaming again. I don’t want people to say, ‘I couldn’t use cloud gaming,’” (via AVWatch) And, I completely understand. So, PlayStation, don’t get distracted by tinkering with some native hardware that won’t fully satisfy. The PlayStation Portal just needs that cloud-streaming piece of the puzzle to make it the ultimate PlayStation go-anywhere option.

Ctrl+Alt+Del is our weekly computing-focused opinion column where we delve deeper into the world of computers, laptops, components, peripherals and more. Find it on Trusted Reviews every Saturday afternoon.

You might like…

Fast Charge: Something will come from Nothing at MWC 2024

Fast Charge: Something will come from Nothing at MWC 2024

Lewis Painter 3 hours ago
An outdated display doesn’t spell doom for the Nintendo Switch 2

An outdated display doesn’t spell doom for the Nintendo Switch 2

Thomas Deehan 1 day ago
In Pictures: Google’s new Pixel 8 Pro Mint hue is the best yet

In Pictures: Google’s new Pixel 8 Pro Mint hue is the best yet

Max Parker 4 days ago
Sound and Vision: Hi-Fi is more convenient, but will people pay a premium for it?

Sound and Vision: Hi-Fi is more convenient, but will people pay a premium for it?

Kob Monney 6 days ago
Winners and losers: Xbox Game Pass allowed on iOS as Netflix bins its Basic plan

Winners and losers: Xbox Game Pass allowed on iOS as Netflix bins its Basic plan

Hannah Davies 6 days ago
Ctrl+Alt+Del: Mac turns 40, but what will it look like at 50?

Ctrl+Alt+Del: Mac turns 40, but what will it look like at 50?

Adam Speight 7 days ago
Adam Speight
By Adam Speight
Computing Editor

Adam is the Computing Editor of Trusted Reviews. He joined as a staff writer in 2019 after graduating from Newcastle University with an MA in Multimedia Journalism. After spending two years at WIRED,…

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Trusted Reviews Logo

Sign up to our newsletter

Get the best of Trusted Reviews delivered right to your inbox.

This is a test error message with some extra words