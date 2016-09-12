The best iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus cases and covers you can buy right now

Which iPhone 7 or iPhone 7 Plus case should you buy? Our guide rounds-up the best iPhone 7 and 7 Plus cases, covers, and screen protectors you can get hold of right now.

To the shock of absolutely no-one, Apple has just unveiled the iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus. They might be minor updates on the surface, with new colours (that matte black version is sleek as you-know-what), but the real goodness is all on the inside – think new cameras, serious power and stereo speakers.

Even though these iPhones are water and dust resistant, you’ll probably still want a case for that added bit of protection, especially if you plump for the new super-shiny Jet Black finish, as even Apple admits that it scratches easily…

1. Tech21 Evo Elite

Tech21 generally makes some of the best iPhone cases we’ve tried, especially for clumsy peeps. The Evo Elite offers drop protection up to 6.6ft without completely ruining the look of your latest purchase.



We like its minimalist aesthetic, with the case featuring reinforced sides and a clear back. It also comes in a hue to match your phone, ranging from pink to black. Our only annoyance is the price, which seems a little high. Still, if you want ruggedness then you’ve got to pay for it.

Buy Now: Tech21 Evo Elite at Amazon.co.uk (£35) | Amazon.com ($33)

2. Grovemade wallet

Most cases are designed to protect your smartphone, but Grovemade is all about looking good. These aren’t ugly pieces of plastic that detract from the look of the phone, but something you’ll actually be happy using. There are two choices available here – wood or leather – and they offer a nice contrast to the metal and glass of the iPhone 7.

The wood wraps around the sides, while the leather offers scratch protection for both the front and the back. Flip it out and it becomes a nifty stand for watching films. There’s even a small pocket for storing a few bank notes, if you’ve got any left after buying an iPhone.

Buy Grovemade Wallet for iPhone 7 now for $129 | Buy Grovemade Wallet for iPhone 7 Plus now for $139

3. Apple iPhone leather case

Nothing new here, but Apple’s own cases are still just about the best. The colours are varied and tasteful, the fit is precise, and the leather tends to age well.

The front lip juts out further than the display for a minor hit of protection if you drop it face down, but realistically these are far more style-oriented. There’s a silicone version too, but we’ve found it to be far too grippy, meaning it gets stuck in our pockets.

Buy Now: iPhone 7 Leather case at Amazon.co.uk (£40) | Amazon.com ($44)

4. Otterbox Symmetry

Otterbox’s bigger, chunkier cases might offer more protection, but for day-to-day knock-proofing its slimmer options are an ideal compromise. The Symmetry series is a colourful alternative to the Defender, providing certified Drop+ protection but without the bulk.

It’s easy to remove – something Otterbox cases used to struggle with – and constructed from both synthetic rubber and polycarbonate. Like any protective case worth its salt, its edges are bevelled and raised to try and stop any screen damage if you drop it.

Buy Now: Otterbox Symmetry at Amazon.co.uk (£15) | Amazon.com ($20)

5. iPhone 7 Smart Battery Case

Yes, it looks odd. But Apple’s native battery case shouldn’t instantly be dismissed due to its hunchback appearance. Unlike every other battery case, this charges via Lightning and it’s much easier to get on and off thanks to the soft sides.

It should give you an extra 24 hours of video watching, which is a handy bump, though we’d like to see it come in a few more flavours.

Buy Now: iPhone 7 Smart Battery case at Amazon.co.uk (£75) | Amazon.com ($85)

6. Spigen Case Flip Armor

If you like your cases with a gimmick, Spigen has the perfect option for you. Many iPhone covers have a slot for your debit card, but this has a flippy-out, super-secret, completely vital portion that better conceals your plastic from fleet-fingered wrongdoers.

If James Bond had an iPhone 7 case, it would be this one – probably with a laser saw and a pop-out list of sponsors, so he knows which product to point at the camera at any given moment. Novelties asides, it’s TPU-lined, shock-absorbent and fairly subtle-looking, making it a good all-rounder.

Buy Now: Spigen Case Flip Armor at Amazon.co.uk from £14 | Amazon.com from $18

7. Amazon Basics Clear Case

We know the feeling: you’ve just spent your entire month’s wage on the new iPhone 7 and are now completely out of pocket for a case. Those chaps at Amazon have your back, though, offering up a basic solution that should fight away scratches and offer some impact protection.

The corners are air-cushioned, while the whole thing is slim and clear. It’s not beautiful or overly protective, but it’ll get the job done and it costs less than a tenner.



Buy Now: Amazon Basics Clear Case at Amazon.co.uk (£9.09) | Amazon.com ($1.14)

Got a favourite iPhone 7 or 7 Plus case? Let us know in the comments box below