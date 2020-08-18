ZTE promises ‘world’s first’ with under-display selfie camera on Axon 20 5G

Chinese mobile manufacturer ZTE is planning launch a phone with an under-display selfie camera, claiming the Axon 20 5G will be the first mass-produced phone to rock the much-desired feature.

The company will unveil the Axon 20 5G at a virtual launch event on September 1 and says it will “mark another milestone in ZTE’s exploration of the true full display smartphone.”

That means there’ll be no notches or punch holes and should see an improved screen to body ratio. ZTE says “all the major industry players” have been working on this technology, but it has won the race.

Related: Best camera phones 2020

“By launching the world’s first 5G smartphone with under-display camera, ZTE will further promote the development of display technologies in the smartphone industry, thereby bringing revolutionised experiences to all consumers,” the firm says in a press release.

We know the likes of Oppo have been experimenting with the technology, but haven’t yet brought it to market yet. Samsung is rumoured to be bringing the technology to a future phone too.

Plenty of firms have released phones with neat mechanical pop-up selfie cameras in order to provide a full display experience, but the under-display could be somewhat of a holy grail if executed correctly. ZTE hasn’t explained how it’ll achieve the feature and whether there’ll be any trade-offs in display quality for the pixels covering the camera sensor

When Oppo debuted its USC version of the technology a year ago, it described an “enhanced translucent panel” which the camera can see through without a drop in brightness or contrast. Oppo hasn’t placed this tech on a smartphone release yet, so ZTE may have the bragging rights.

The company hasn’t revealed any more information about the phone, but recent leaks say it’ll have a 6.92-inch smartphone with a 2,460 x 1080 OLED display, along with a 32-megapixel front-facing camera and 64-megapixel and 8-megapixel rear-facing cameras.

Chris Smith is a freelance technology journalist for a host of UK tech publications, including Trusted Reviews. He's based in South Florida, USA. …