Oppo is set to launch the world’s first smartphone with a camera underneath its display at MWC Shanghai next week, a leaked image on Chinese social network Weibo has suggested.

The poster shows a glowing ring floating upon a screen, pointing to the spot where the camera might be hiding. If this leak is legit, Oppo’s next device could be the first smartphone in the world to boast an uninterrupted display with no notch, no punch-hole camera and no pop-up camera.

The image highlights June 26 as a potential launch date for the new device.

Oppo first revealed the under-display camera it had been working on earlier this month, teasing a notchless display and discreet front camera.

The video was first shared on Weibo by Oppo vice president Brian Shen, though he also suggested that under-display cameras might not be quite as magical as they seem.

“At this stage, it’s difficult for under-display cameras to match the same results as normal cameras, there’s bound to be some loss in optical quality”, wrote Shen. “But, no new technology jumps to perfection right away”.

Smartphone manufacturers have been struggling to solve the issue of the notch for a while now – with some of them getting pretty creative with their front cameras.

Samsung planted the Galaxy S10’s hole-punch camera in a circular cutout on the display, the OnePlus 7 Pro has a pop-up camera and Asus’ ZenFone 6 uses a single rotating camera for the front and back of the phone. Oppo could be heading toward the future of notchless displays with this release.

It could be a while before we see any under-display cameras with the same high specs we’re used to. For now, we’ll have to wait until June 26 to hear more about the latest notch alternative Oppo has in store.