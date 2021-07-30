Zoom finally makes its way to the Amazon Fire TV Cube

After a long wait, Amazon has finally added support for Zoom on the Fire TV Cube.

It seems everyone knows what Zoom is nowadays, anyone working from home or looking to organise a virtual get-together will be familiar with Zoom and the trails of online meetings.

And now, Amazon is welcoming Zoom into the Fire TV Cube family, making the Fire TV even more robust when it comes to video conferencing, the details of which can be found in a company blog post.

According to Amazon, all you need is a Second Generation Fire TV Cube with the latest software update, a compatible webcam, a Micro USB-to USB adapter and of course, Zoom downloaded on your Fire TV.

And for anyone wanting a little bit of guidance in setting up your Fire TV with Zoom, read on to find out how to get the best experience.

Setting up a webcam

To make sure you have the ability to show everyone what your TV sees, you’ll need to set up a webcam. You will need a webcam that supports USB Video Class (UVC), ideally with at least 720p resolution and 30fps, using a Micro USB-to-USB adapter.

For an even better experience, you can even go for webcams that offer 1080p resolution and a 60-90 degree field of view from 6-10 feet away, so people can see everything going on in your living room.

Here are a couple of webcams and adapters that can help you get started on your Zoom journey:

Micro USB to USB Adapter:

Webcams:

Enabling Zoom on your TV

Once you’re set up and happy with your webcam, you’ll need to download and the Zoom app on your TV.

Once you’ve downloaded Zoom from the Fire TV App store, you can start Zooming right away as a guest or sign in to an existing account by following the on-screen instructions.

Once you’re into your account you will be able to access all your contacts and any upcoming meetings. You’ll even be able to start meetings from the app itself.