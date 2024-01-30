Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

YouTube TV is finally giving sports fans features worthy of its high price

Chris Smith By Chris Smith

With NFL Super Bowl 58, NCAA March Madness basketball, the NBA and NHL Playoffs, the climax to the Premier League season, the beginning of the F1 season, and the Olympic Games on the horizon, sports fans are going to be hard pressed to leave the house.

The US live TV streaming service YouTube TV is planning on making that to make those months of live sports viewing even more enjoyable with a pair of new features.

Galaxy S23 FE with 250GB data

Galaxy S23 FE with 250GB data

Samsung’s mid-range handset is now available at a dirt cheap price, and it comes with a whopping 250GB of data to tide you over each month.

  • Mobiles UK
  • £59 upfront
  • Just £22.99/month
View Deal

First, the company is building upon a feature that lessens the latency between the truly live happening and it appearing on your television set. The service recently added the ability to prioritise getting the pictures to you faster with a “reduce broadcast delay” as an option within the three-dot playback menu.

Those delays are inherent when streaming sports rather than watching on live TV, mainly because the way the video needs to be encoded to be delivered over the web. Personally, I’ve lost count of how many games I’ve had spoiled for me by being behind people who love to send texts as goals go in.

However, the latest update to the feature allows viewers to keep the ability to reduce the broadcast delay on indefinitely. Previously it was only possible to turn it on for 48 hours at a time (via ChromeUnboxed).

YouTube does warn this may mean choppier playback performance, so any gains you see from pushing the picture to you sooner may be wiped out. However, in my brief tests of the feature it works pretty well.

Elsewhere, YouTube TV is working on a ‘Build a Multiview’ option that will place up to four live games of your choice on the screen at one time in a mosaic.

Currently, YouTube offers this feature for college basketball games and certain NBA games in the United States but it curates the games for you. Now the company has confirmed to CoreCuttersNews that it will now let users pick which match-ups they see from a selection of available events.

Hopefully this stretches out to all channels showing live sports. That way viewers can truly build out their own sports bar experience and watch whatever live event they like.

You might like…

Massive YouTube TV price increase is a dealbreaker

Massive YouTube TV price increase is a dealbreaker

Chris Smith 11 months ago
YouTube TV ‘Mosaic Mode’ would create a sports bar in your living room

YouTube TV ‘Mosaic Mode’ would create a sports bar in your living room

Chris Smith 1 year ago
YouTube TV Review

YouTube TV Review

Chris Smith 2 years ago
Chris Smith
By Chris Smith

Chris Smith is a freelance technology journalist for a host of UK tech publications, including Trusted Reviews. He's based in South Florida, USA.  …

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Trusted Reviews Logo

Sign up to our newsletter

Get the best of Trusted Reviews delivered right to your inbox.

This is a test error message with some extra words