YouTube testing out easy mobile search and more

YouTube is testing out a bunch of new features, including a new mobile search system that will skip you to the good bits of videos.

Google India has taken to Twitter to announce that it’s piloting a new feature in the Google Search app that will let you search within videos.

Using the new ‘Search in video’ option you’ll be able to skip to the relevant part of videos much easier than is currently possible. This new and seemingly improved YouTube mobile search function is all made possible through the power of AI.

As reported by Android Police, another AI-driven feature that’s in the testing phase over at Google India is the ability to translate, dub, and transcribe videos with a single click.

YouTube is also testing the ability for content creators to offer a “structured learning experience” through the platform. Creators will be able to charge for these courses, and will be able to take the same 55% cut as is in place for their videos.

As part of this new Courses for YouTube program, creators can include additional materials like documents, images and PDFs. It will roll out to a selected group of content creators in 2023.

The Google-owned video service is known for frequently testing and iterating on new features in select regions. Not all of these prove popular, with October’s experiment of putting some 4K videos behind a Premium paywall prompting a negative backlash and a climb down from YouTube.

More positively, YouTube has rolled out a redesign of its various apps in recent months, with a sharpened up UI, a more intense Dark mode, and more.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2004, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

