 large image

Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

YouTube is putting some 4K videos behind the Premium paywall

Chris Smith By Chris Smith

It looks like Google is planning on placing YouTube 4K videos behind a paywall. When attempting to access the Ultra HD resolution version of the video, Google is telling some users they need to purchase a YouTube Premium subscription.

In a potential step backwards for the free availability of 4K video, Google may be dangling those extra pixels as a carrot for the ad-free Premium tier.

The 2160p option, where available, has been free for all users to watch, provided they have a compatible display and a solid internet connection.

However, over the weekend, users on social media (via TechCrunch) began seeing a Premium-only option. Those accessing the site without paying could only watch those videos in 1440p. Right now it appears to be a test, rather than a full launch, so it’s possible Google is gauging feedback before rolling out to all users.

youtube 4k premium

While it’s not the biggest deal on a mobile device or laptop, people watching on a large 4K television at home will certainly notice the difference when watching a video they’ve endured ads to get to.

Earlier this month, it emerged Google is going farther in that regard, with some users subjected to 11 unskippable ads before being able to watch the video. That was also perceived as a way to leverage the YouTube Premium service, which costs $11.99/£11.99 a month.

As well as ad-free access to YouTube, it also enables users to access YouTube Music ad-free, offline, and in the background as you do other things on your mobile device. Getting rid of the ads is a major bonus if you watch a lot of YouTube, but let’s face it, most savvy users know an easy way to download a YouTube video if they really want a copy of it stored locally on their device.

Perhaps ramping up the ads on the free version and restricting 4K to Premium subscribers might convince more people to embrace the paywall. The company says it has more than 50 million subscribers across YouTube Music and YouTube Premium. YouTube TV subscribers actually pay $20 a month for the limited 4K content available via the service, so this isn’t unheard of.

You might like…

Best Android phones 2022: From Galaxy Folds to affordable Pixels

Best Android phones 2022: From Galaxy Folds to affordable Pixels

Max Parker 10 hours ago
YouTube TV Review

YouTube TV Review

Chris Smith 3 months ago
YouTube TV adds 4K, Dolby 5.1 and offline downloads in massive feature drop

YouTube TV adds 4K, Dolby 5.1 and offline downloads in massive feature drop

Chris Smith 1 year ago
Chris Smith
By Chris Smith
Chris Smith is a freelance technology journalist for a host of UK tech publications, including Trusted Reviews. He's based in South Florida, USA.  …
author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2004, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.