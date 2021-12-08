 large image

YouTube is staying on Roku devices after all

Chris Smith By Chris Smith

Google and Roku have reached an accord to keep the YouTube app and, by extension, the US-based streaming service YouTube TV on Roku devices.

Google had pledged to pull the YouTube app from devices like the Streaming Stick Plus if an agreement to bring YouTube TV back into the fold could not be realised.

Roku originally said Google was abusing its dominant market position to negotiate favourable teams. Google responded by calling Roku’s claims “baseless and false”.

The deadline Google had set for a new agreement was tomorrow, December 9, so it comes in the nick of time for those you rely on YouTube for streaming video on their Roku set-top box, HDMI stick, or Roku OS TV. With both sides steadfast in their view the other was being unreasonable, a deal had looked unlikely.

However, the everyone loses scenario has been avoided. A YouTube spokesperson said (via CNBC): “We’re happy to share that we’ve reached a deal with Roku to continue distributing the YouTube and YouTube TV apps on Roku devices.”

”This means that Roku customers will continue to have access to YouTube and that the YouTube TV app will once again be available in the Roku store for both new and existing members. We are pleased to have a partnership that benefits our mutual users.”

Roku added: “Roku and Google have agreed to a multi-year extension for both YouTube and YouTube TV. This agreement represents a positive development for our shared customers, making both YouTube and YouTube TV available for all streamers on the Roku platform.”

The terms of the agreement have not been disclosed, but Roku will be glad to avert the loss of YouTube and keep customers out of the clutches of rival devices from Apple, Google and Amazon. Meanwhile, Google can now push its key video services to the 50-odd million active Roku accounts in the US and beyond.

Chris Smith
By Chris Smith
Chris Smith is a freelance technology journalist for a host of UK tech publications, including Trusted Reviews. He's based in South Florida, USA.  …
