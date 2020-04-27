Cannes, Sundance and Tribeca team-up for free YouTube film festival

With the glitz and glamour of the Cannes, Sundance and Tribeca film festivals potentially missing from the movie calendar this year, YouTube is hoping to make up for it.

In association with the aforementioned film festivals, as well as Toronto and Venice, YouTube has announced We Are One: A Global Film Festival, which will take place from May 29 to June 7.

The free 10-day festival will feature curated content from the major players and 20 film festivals in total. We’ll get to enjoy with feature films, documentaries, shorts, comedies and more from the festivals in question, with the full line up announced in due course.

“We often talk about film’s uniquely powerful role in inspiring and uniting people across borders and differences to help heal the world. All of the world needs healing right now,” Jane Rosenthal, who co-founded the Tribeca Film Festival and acts as CEO said in a press release.

While the event, spearheaded by the folks behind Tribeca, is free, viewers will be encouraged to donate to the World Health Organization COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund.

Participating festivals include: The Annecy International Animation Film Festival, Berlin International Film Festival, BFI London Film Festival, Cannes Film Festival, Guadalajara International Film Festival, International Film Festival & Awards Macao, Jerusalem Film Festival, Mumbai Film Festival, Karlovy Vary International Film Festival, Locarno Film Festival, Marrakech International Film Festival, New York Film Festival, San Sebastian International Film Festival, Sarajevo Film Festival, Sundance Film Festival, Sydney Film Festival, Tokyo International Film Festival, Toronto International Film Festival, Tribeca Film Festival, Venice Film Festival.

The announcement comes as more and more content providers open up their vaults to keep people entertained and educated during the lockdown. Netflix has posted a number of educational documentaries on YouTube, while Apple TV Plus, HBO and more are dropping the paywalls on some content for the time being.

