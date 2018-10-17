YouTube is down and Google isn’t saying why [UPDATE: Services coming back online]

UPDATE 04:48 BST: Team YouTube says services are now up and running again, although multiple users are still reporting outages on the web and mobile apps. The YouTube TV service is still down at the time of writing.

Google is yet to offer a reason for outage, which lasted at least two hours late Tuesday night/Wednesday morning.

Original story continues below…

YouTube is suffering a major, widespread outage. The popular video site went down late Tuesday night, with viewers unable to load videos and subscribers to the YouTube TV platform unable to access live television.

The YouTube Music service is also out of commission at the time of writing, with Google saying it is working on resolving the issue. At 03:35am BST the company was still tweeting users thanking them for their patience while engineers actively sought to fix the problem.

Those attempting to browse to videos within the YouTube web browser and mobile app are receiving error messages, while the YouTube TV app is also failing to load live programming.

Outages of any kind are extremely rare for the Google service, especially ones lasting for well over an hour. Google is yet to comment on what the cause for the issue might be, but we’ll update this report when Google pipes up.

The company is advising YouTube TV subscribers to log into the respective network apps with their account credentials in order to tune into Live TV. The list of links to channels can be found here.

