Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Your favourite dogs are going to be on Strava now

Chris Smith By Chris Smith

The activity-tracking app Strava has announced integration with the Fi Smart Collar, which offers GPS and LTE tracking of our four-legged friends.

The integration will see walkies uploaded to Strava – including the number of steps taken and distance travelled – and shared with the community of millions of users.

40GB SIM-only contract for £4 a month. Not a typo.

40GB SIM-only contract for £4 a month. Not a typo.

The iD Mobile network offers some shockingly great deals, but this 40GB contract with 50% cashback might be the best we’ve seen.

 

  • Mobiles UK
  • 50% cash back
  • £4 a month
View Deal

The Fi collar – which includes its own LTE connectivity to help with precise tracking when the dog is lost – already provides step and distance stats within the app, so the Strava integration is simply about sharing that data with a wider community. Dog owners will be able to see where they rank among fellow canines on a leaderboard.

“Fi automatically records your walks with your dog, and with our new integration these walks will be uploaded to Strava to share with your entire community,” the company says in the announcement post. “When your Fi walks are uploaded to Strava they will include a graphic featuring stats on steps taken, and how your dog ranks among other dogs on Fi.”

The integration has been announced on National Dog Walking Day in the United States. Considering Strava says that 76% of users with pets use it as a motivator to get up and move, this integration will be welcomed by many who also have invested in the Fi Smart Collar.

Fi uses a subscription model, similar to the Whoop fitness tracker, where you get the collar for free but you pay a fee to subscribe to the satellite connectivity, LTE and all of the other top features – like activity and sleep tracking. You can get it for as little as $3.20 a week if you sign up for two years.

Pop in the code STRAVA20 and they’ll waive the activation fee of $20 and give you another three months on the house. There’s even a Strava-themed collar now.

You might like…

Best Fitness Trackers 2024: Live healthier with these fitness wearables

Best Fitness Trackers 2024: Live healthier with these fitness wearables

Thomas Deehan 2 weeks ago
Best Smartwatch 2024: The top wearables we’ve tested

Best Smartwatch 2024: The top wearables we’ve tested

Thomas Deehan 4 weeks ago
Apple Watch Ultra 2 vs Apple Watch Ultra: Clash of the titans

Apple Watch Ultra 2 vs Apple Watch Ultra: Clash of the titans

Hannah Davies 3 months ago
Chris Smith
By Chris Smith

Chris Smith is a freelance technology journalist for a host of UK tech publications, including Trusted Reviews. He's based in South Florida, USA.  …

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Trusted Reviews Logo

Sign up to our newsletter

Get the best of Trusted Reviews delivered right to your inbox.

This is a test error message with some extra words