You might not want to wait for the iPhone 16 to upgrade – analyst

Chris Smith By Chris Smith

If you’ve desperately eking the remaining life out of an old smartphone for another nine months before the iPhone 16 launches, you may not be rewarded with a significant update on the iPhone 15.

That’s according to Barclays analysts who believe the iPhone 16 won’t be a compelling release, even compared with the moderately updated iPhone 15 range.

The analysis was presented in the context of Apple’s stock price target and is mainly focused on the so-called soft demand for the iPhone 15. The financial institution believes Apple is particularly struggling in China and developing markets.

Without a larger iPhone update this year, the soft demand might continue, according to Barclays.

“We expect reversion after a year when most quarters were missed and the stock outperformed,” Barclays wrote in a note to investors (via Apple Insider). “Our checks remain negative on volumes and mix for iPhone 15, and we see no features or upgrades that are likely to make the iPhone 16 more compelling.”

This report ties in with early rumours about the iPhone 16 range, which appears to point to yet another modest year of upgrades for a product category that is still Apple’s bread and butter.

According to a report last month there will be a vertically aligned camera array. There could also be a revised, unified volume button, while the standard iPhone 16 could get the ‘Action Button’ currently reserved for Pro models.

However, those minor cosmetic changes aside, we’re likely to see largely the same design that has underpinned the range since the iPhone 12.

Many are pushing Apple towards an iPhone Fold, but that’s not expected this year, despite the iPhone range crying out for a shake-up and Samsung enjoying some success in the category.

This is a test error message with some extra words