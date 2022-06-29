 large image

You can now repair a Pixel with official parts from Google and iFixit

Chris Smith By Chris Smith

Google Pixel owners can now self-repair the smartphones with genuine parts available to buy now from iFixit.

The partnership, revealed earlier this year, enables the right-to-repair for Pixel 2 owners all the way up to the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro series.

Users in the UK, US and Canada who feel emboldened to try some fiddly tech DIY can now purchase components like the battery, display, rear camera array, and much more, complete with all the tools needed to get the job done.

With all of the necessary kit, a Pixel 6 Pro camera array is £164.99, a Pixel 5 screen is £144.99 and a Pixel 6 battery is £37.99, for example.

iFixit is publishing guides to each of the repairs in question and is pledging to add more parts for the supported phones in future, as well as new handsets like the forthcoming Pixel 6a and Pixel 7 phones. Everything’s backed by lifetime guarantee on parts too, save the batteries.

“When consumers have more options, more repairs happen, and prices stay fair—you can fix your phone yourself, or take it to a wide variety of professionals,” iFixit says in a blog post confirming the availability.

“Keeping that kind of competition in the repair market is a vital part of why iFixit is fighting for Right to Repair laws. It’s refreshing to see more and more companies voluntarily stepping up and offering access to genuine parts.”

iFixit says Google has worked hard to improve the repairability of its phones, making components more modular, and that work is now playing out with the offer of official parts to loyal Pixel owners who fancy themselves with the screwdrivers.

Apple and Samsung are both making strides on the consumer’s right to repair their smartphones, getting ahead of proposed regulation guaranteeing the right for users at home and abroad.

