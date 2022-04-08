 large image

Google Pixel phones will be eligible for self repair and Brits are invited

Chris Smith By Chris Smith

After Apple and Samsung announced self repair programmes for its top smartphones, Google is getting in on the act with Pixel handsets.

The company is, just like Samsung, teaming up with iFixit on the platform, which will give device owners to genuine parts for Pixel phones, from Pixel 2, all the way up to Pixel 6 Pro.

Google will also make the knowledge available for users to do this safely, with iFixit providing both the parts and the guides for users, from later this year.

The spare parts available will include batteries, disposal and even camera units, while the parts will also include tools like screwdriver bits and spudgers. Google says it intends the program is aimed at independent retailers and skilled consumers.

In spanning so many devices, it’s a little more expansive than Samsung’s early plans, which are focused on the Galaxy S21 series. Apple is offering self-repair for the iPhone 12 and 13 this year. Best of all, Google is offering this to people in the UK and EU too, as well as the US , Canada and Australia.

The promise from arguably the three most important companies in the smartphone space comes amid the context of regulation that would give users the right to repair their own devices by law.

Tech companies are also pushing the envelope farther with their sustainability goals, as they should given the sheer amount of rare earth materials within every single smartphone that ships.

“We want you to have a great experience with your Pixel phone, and that includes easy access to high-quality and safe device repair if your phone is ever damaged,” Google says in a blog post.

“When we built the first Pixel phone just five years ago, we made a commitment to design our hardware products in a way that’s sustainable and puts our customers first. There’s more to do, including expanding our repair network and improving repairability across our products. We look forward to sharing more as we make progress on this promise.”

