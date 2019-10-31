Fancy a pair of AirPods Pro earbuds? Apple’s latest wireless buds are now available in stores all around the world. They boast active noise cancellation, as well as a few other features.

The announcement of the AirPods Pro rather took us by surprise. We’d been expecting AirPods 3 to be the next addition to Apple’s wireless earbud line, but the iPhone-maker sprung the AirPods Pro on us − with very little fanfare. we might add.

Related: AirPods Pro vs AirPods 2019

Wireless earbuds are a hugely popular product category right now, and ANC and an updated design have arrived as part of an attempt to set the AirPods apart from the growing competition.

“AirPods Pro join the AirPods family and feature Active Noise Cancellation, Transparency mode, sweat and water resistance, and superior, immersive sound, in an all-new lightweight, in-ear design,” Apple said in a press release.

The AirPods Pro have undergone some huge design changes. The narrow stem is still present, but the earbuds are bigger and there are flexible silicone ear-tips too. Hopefully that’ll make for a better fit and better noise isolation.

The transparency mode, with its adaptive noise cancellation, is the addition we’ve all been waiting for. With transparency mode turned on you’ll be able to hear some noise around you, for example an approaching bicycle, or the beep of a pedestrian crossing, but with it turned off the noise cancellation really ramps up.

This should be an excellent addition, but we haven’t put it through its paces yet. We’ll let you know more in our full review.

Related: Best wireless earbuds

Should you replace your Airpods with AirPods Pro? It’s a tricky question, as Trusted Reviews‘ resident audio expert, Kob Monney, attests: “Early signs point towards the AirPods Pro being a favourable improvement over the current AirPods. Bringing ANC to the party is a welcome addition, and Transparency Mode means you can control what you listen to. The jury is still out on audio quality, but we’ll have a better sense of that once review samples start flowing in.”

Staff Writer George is currently studying MA Magazine Journalism at The University of Sheffield and has a degree in History from the University of Edinburgh. He was previously Tech Editor for The National Student.…