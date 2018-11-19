The Sony Xperia XZ4 is expected to succeed the Xperia XZ3 (above) as the Japanese firm’s flagship phone when it’s released next year – and we might just have gotten an early look at the Xperia XZ4’s specs and design.

According to Russian tech blog andro-news, the Sony Xperia XZ4 phone will come with a 6.2-inch OLED display with a QHD+ resolution. Under the hood, you can expect (as with a number of 2019 Android flagships) to see Qualcomm’s next-gen Snapdragon 8150 SoC, which will likely come to market as the Snapdragon 855 when it’s revealed in early-December.

This chip is likely to offer a number of upgrades to next year’s devices: as well as the usual power and efficiency boosts, it could also come with a 5G-ready modem. Elsewhere, the site claims the XZ4 will pack a hefty 4000mAh battery, offer up to 256GB of on-board storage (expandable via microSD) and ship with Android Pie.

On the camera front, a dual lens system is being tipped for the rear with 24-megapixel and 16-megapixel sensors, while the front ‘selfie cam’ is rumoured to be a 24-megapixel sensor.

Though andro-news’ reputation doesn’t exactly precede it, this all seems perfectly reasonable. Sony hasn’t radically altered the DNA of its Xperia handsets in quite some time, so the lack of – say – a triple camera system isn’t exactly surprising. While

While some would argue this leaves the Xperia XZ series lagging behind its rivals – witness also the chunky bezel is the renders served up by site – the almost throwback feel of the handsets that has resulted from a steady stream of incremental updates actually serves as something of a unique selling point these days.

Do you think Sony needs to raise its game with the Xperia XZ4? Let us know on Twitter @TrustedReviews.