Trending:

Sony Xperia XZ4 specs and design teased in first major leak

The Sony Xperia XZ4 is expected to succeed the Xperia XZ3 (above) as the Japanese firm’s flagship phone when it’s released next year – and we might just have gotten an early look at the Xperia XZ4’s specs and design.

According to Russian tech blog andro-news, the Sony Xperia XZ4 phone will come with a 6.2-inch OLED display with a QHD+ resolution. Under the hood, you can expect (as with a number of 2019 Android flagships) to see Qualcomm’s next-gen Snapdragon 8150 SoC, which will likely come to market as the Snapdragon 855 when it’s revealed in early-December.

This chip is likely to offer a number of upgrades to next year’s devices: as well as the usual power and efficiency boosts, it could also come with a 5G-ready modem. Elsewhere, the site claims the XZ4 will pack a hefty 4000mAh battery, offer up to 256GB of on-board storage (expandable via microSD) and ship with Android Pie.

Related: Best Black Friday deals UK

xperia xz4

xperia xz4

Image Credit(s): andro-news

On the camera front, a dual lens system is being tipped for the rear with 24-megapixel and 16-megapixel sensors, while the front ‘selfie cam’ is rumoured to be a 24-megapixel sensor.

Though andro-news’ reputation doesn’t exactly precede it, this all seems perfectly reasonable. Sony hasn’t radically altered the DNA of its Xperia handsets in quite some time, so the lack of – say – a triple camera system isn’t exactly surprising. While

While some would argue this leaves the Xperia XZ series lagging behind its rivals – witness also the chunky bezel is the renders served up by site – the almost throwback feel of the handsets that has resulted from a steady stream of incremental updates actually serves as something of a unique selling point these days.

Amazon Best SIM-Free Deals – Flagship Phones

Apple iPhone X 64GB – Space Grey

The best iPhone (and best smartphone to some) on the market can be bought with a £99.01 reduction via Amazon.

Amazon

|

Now £785.00

View Deal

Now £785.00

|

Amazon

Google Pixel 2 64GB – Just Black

The previous iteration of Google’s flagship device is perfect for anyone obsessed with having a great smartphone camera.

Amazon

|

Now £540.00

View Deal

Now £540.00

|

Amazon

LG G7 ThinQ 64GB – Black

The LG G7 benefits from a beautiful display coupled with great audio capabilities, making it a perfectly suitable phone for streaming content.

Amazon

|

Now £404.00

View Deal

Now £404.00

|

Amazon

Do you think Sony needs to raise its game with the Xperia XZ4? Let us know on Twitter @TrustedReviews.