The Sony Xperia 1 II is the Japanese brand’s 5G-supporting new flagship smartphone, succeeding the very good − but not quite outstanding − Sony Xperia 1. In this Xperia 1 II vs Xperia 1 article, we’ll highlight the biggest differences between the two phones.

Whether you’re an Xperia 1 user thinking of upgrading to the Xperia 1 II, or a more general consumer wondering if you should go all out for Sony’s new flagship, read on for a rundown of the phones’ key specs and features.

Xperia 1 II vs Xperia 1 – Design and size

It’s difficult to tell the Xperia 1 II and Xperia 1 apart until you flip them over. Both phones are boxy in that classic Xperia way, both have glass at the front and the back, and both have a metal frame.

They’re both tall and a very similar size too, though the Xperia 1 II is ever so slightly slimmer, measuring in at 166 × 72 × 7.9mm (181g) compared to the 167 x 72 x 8.2mm (178g) Xperia 1.

The most obvious differences are around the back. The Xperia 1 II triple-camera module is positioned in the top-left corner, whereas the Xperia 1’s camera module (also triple lens) sits centrally.

The modules themselves also look slightly different, as the Xperia 1 II’s adds a ToF sensor into the mix (more on this in the camera section further down the page).

Related: Best smartphone

Xperia 1 II vs Xperia 1: Screen

Both handsets have a 6.5-inch OLED display with an unusually tall aspect ratio of 21:9. The screen resolution is the same on both phones too − a very sharp 3840 x 1644 resolution (643 pixels per inch) − and there’s HDR support on both.

However, the Xperia 1 II’s screen has something the Xperia 1 does not – something called ‘Motion Blur Reduction’, which is intended to create a similar effect to a screen with a 90Hz refresh rate.

According to Sony, it “reduces the in-between frame lag for a clearer image quality”. In other words, everything that appears on the display, such as animations and games, should look smoother.

Xperia 1 II vs Xperia 1 – Camera

The Xperia 1 II and Xperia 1 both feature wide-angle, ultra-wide and telephoto sensors, but the 1 II adds a 3D sensing ToF (time of flight) sensor, which should allow for better augmented reality experiences.

Related: What is a ToF camera?

The newer model also has a Photo Pro mode with a UI that’s very similar to that of Sony’s mirrorless cameras, and it can shoot 4K video at 24, 30, 35 and 60fps.

The Xperia 1 II also ups optical zoom to 3x, compared to 2x on the Xperia 1.

It’s difficult to compare the two different setups on paper, because claims don’t always match up with reality, but here are the specs:

Xperia 1 II:

Wide-angle (12-megapixel, f/1.7, 24mm)

Ultra-wide (12-megapixel f/2.2, 16mm)

Telephoto (70mm 12-megapixel f/2.4, 70mm)

ToF (time of flight)

Xperia 1:

Wide-angle (12-megapixel, f/1.6, 26mm)

Ultra-wide (12-megapixel, f/2.4, 16mm)

Telephoto (12-megapixel, f/2.4, 52mm)

The Xperia isn’t one of the very best camera phones on the market, so there’s room for improvement with the Xperia 1 II.

Xperia 1 II vs Xperia 1 – Specs

The Xperia 1 II, naturally, runs on newer hardware than its predecessor. It’s powered by the Snapdragon 865, which is accompanied by 8GB of RAM.

The Xperia 1, by comparison, uses the Snapdragon 855 and 6GB of RAM. Though this isn’t a top-of-the-line configuration anymore, only the most demanding of users might find issues with Xperia 1’s speed and level of performance.

The Xperia 1 II’s 256GB of internal storage is expandable by up to 1TB via the microSD card slot, while the Xperia 1 comes with 128GB, which you can boost by up to 512GB.

Xperia 1 II vs Xperia 1 – Battery life

Despite being the thinner of the two phones, the Xperia 1 II manages to squeeze in a larger battery than the the Xperia 1, which is good news because the blur reduction feature on the Xperia 1 II’s display is likely to place additional strain on battery life.

The Xperia 1 II’s battery has a 4000mAh capacity, while the Xperia 1 uses a 3300mAh cell.

Xperia 1 II vs Xperia 1 – Additional features

The Xperia 1 II brings back the headphone jack that was missing from the Xperia 1, and both phones offer IP65 dust- and water-resistance, a pair of front-firing Dolby Atmos-enabled speakers, and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor.

Xperia 1 II vs Xperia 1 – Price

Sony hasn’t yet revealed the price of the Xperia 1 II, but it’s unlikely to cost any less than £849 that the Xperia 1 would have set you back when it first launched.

This article will be updated when we learn the Xperia 1 II’s price.

Deputy News and Features Editor Aatif made his long-rumoured return to Trusted Reviews in 2018, having spent a wonderful 10 months writing all sorts for the site in 2015. During his self-imposed exile, he visited many faraway lands …