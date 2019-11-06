Xiaomi has announced its latest budget phone, the Redmi Note 8T, which combines four cameras, plenty of pixels and a huge battery at a sub-£200 price.

On top of impressive internals, the phone’s design stands out too from a value point of view, with scratch-resistant glass on the front and back, not to mention a big 6.3-inch Full HD+ screen.

The biggest deal here looks like the cameras, given the fact the Note 8T delivers almost 80MP across its combined sensors. There’s a primary 48MP wide-angle module with an f/1.79 aperture, as well as an 8MP ultra-wide camera with a 120-degree field-of-view.

There’s no telephoto camera here, unfortunately, but there is a 2MP macro camera as well as a 2MP depth sensor, making bokeh look that bit better. Selfie-takers are taken care of too by a 13MP sensor combined with an f/2.0 lens, which shoots panorama ultra-wide selfies.

The Note 8T combines its impressive imaging specs with a 6.3-inch display loaded up with a water droplet notch. It’s a Full HD+ resolution IPS screen, safeguarded by Gorilla Glass 5, which also protects the phone’s back. In addition, Xiaomi has shielded the Redmi Note 8T in a splash-resistant coating, so while it can’t handle a dunk, it should be able to deal with a spilled pint or two.

Unlike many beige budget phones, the Redmi Note 8T also gives you options when it comes to colours, with three available: Moonshadow Grey, Starscape Blue, and Moonlight White.

Powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 655 chipset the Redmi Note 8T will be shipping in three storage/RAM configurations: 3GB + 32GB, 4GB + 64GB and 4GB + 128GB.

Despite its budget positioning, it’s also loaded up with a 4000mAh battery, the same as that found on the Motorola One Macro, but with 18W fast charging, powering it up should be a much speedier affair. We’re also delighted to see Xiaomi has included a USB-C port at the base and NFC tech inside the Note 8T, future-proofing it nicely and enabling handy one-touch features like mobile payments and quick Bluetooth pairing.

In the UK, the 64GB version will be launching on Three UK, and will also be available from Amazon offline for £169.

