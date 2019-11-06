Xiaomi’s Redmi Note 8T might be the best value phone we’ve ever seen

Xiaomi has announced its latest budget phone, the Redmi Note 8T, which combines four cameras, plenty of pixels and a huge battery at a sub-£200 price.

On top of impressive internals, the phone’s design stands out too from a value point of view, with scratch-resistant glass on the front and back, not to mention a big 6.3-inch Full HD+ screen.

The biggest deal here looks like the cameras, given the fact the Note 8T delivers almost 80MP across its combined sensors. There’s a primary 48MP wide-angle module with an f/1.79 aperture, as well as an 8MP ultra-wide camera with a 120-degree field-of-view.

There’s no telephoto camera here, unfortunately, but there is a 2MP macro camera as well as a 2MP depth sensor, making bokeh look that bit better. Selfie-takers are taken care of too by a 13MP sensor combined with an f/2.0 lens, which shoots panorama ultra-wide selfies.

The Note 8T combines its impressive imaging specs with a 6.3-inch display loaded up with a water droplet notch. It’s a Full HD+ resolution IPS screen, safeguarded by Gorilla Glass 5, which also protects the phone’s back. In addition, Xiaomi has shielded the Redmi Note 8T in a splash-resistant coating, so while it can’t handle a dunk, it should be able to deal with a spilled pint or two.

Unlike many beige budget phones, the Redmi Note 8T also gives you options when it comes to colours, with three available: Moonshadow Grey, Starscape Blue, and Moonlight White.

Powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 655 chipset the Redmi Note 8T will be shipping in three storage/RAM configurations: 3GB + 32GB, 4GB + 64GB and 4GB + 128GB. 

Despite its budget positioning, it’s also loaded up with a 4000mAh battery, the same as that found on the Motorola One Macro, but with 18W fast charging, powering it up should be a much speedier affair. We’re also delighted to see Xiaomi has included a USB-C port at the base and NFC tech inside the Note 8T, future-proofing it nicely and enabling handy one-touch features like mobile payments and quick Bluetooth pairing.

Related: Best budget phones

In the UK, the 64GB version will be launching on Three UK, and will also be available from Amazon offline for £169.

Basil Kronfli
With over 10 years of industry experience, preceded by a mini-career in photography, Basil remembers the pre-iPhone days well, while still getting jazzed about today's latest and greatest devices. Exp…
Basil Kronfli

Unlike other sites, we thoroughly review everything we recommend, using industry standard tests to evaluate products. We’ll always tell you what we find. We may get a commission if you buy via our price links. Tell us what you think – email the Editor