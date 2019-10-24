Can the Motorola One Macro be more than just a gimmick?

Motorola has announced a new camera with an unusual key selling point. But how do the rest of the specs stack up to what we were hoping for?

The Motorola One Macro boasts, as its name suggests, a macro camera which specialises in close-up photography for the likes of flowers or eyes. The “Macro Vision Camera”, as it’s called, allows you to get 5x closer to the subject you want to snap — and from the samples we’ve seen so far, we are impressed with the detail that it can capture in these petite pictures. But do the other features still pass muster?

Asode from the macro camera that gives the phone its moniker, the main PDAF sensor will have a 13-megapixel resolution, and will be enhanced by various AI modes for more attractive photos. The device’s screen measures 6.2-inches, with a Full HD+ resolution, and has a small notch at the top. On the inside, the handset has 64GB of storage and 4GB of RAM (expandable via Micro SD card by up to 512GB), along with a 4000mAh battery that’s complemented with 10W rapid charging. It will cost £179.

We’ve already been very impressed with Motorola’s recent budget phones. We awarded the Motorola One Vision 4 stars out of 5 and praised its clean software and dynamic screen along with its solid battery life and performance. Meanwhile we reserved even greater praise for the Moto G7 Plus, which earned 4.5 stars out of 5 thanks to its good-quality cameras, reliable value, and classy hardware.

From the Motorola One Macro we hope for even further improved photography — especially from its specialist macro camera — but we hope it still retains that winning formula of low price and reliable performance that has seen us give Motorola such plaudits in the past. Find out our full verdict once we’ve put the device through our full review.

