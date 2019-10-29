Xiaomi teases a new Apple Watch rival before Mi Note 10 launch

Xiaomi has teased a new smartwatch that could rival the Apple Watch, just weeks before its new flagship phablet is set to be unveiled.

The first-ever Mi Watch looks very similar in appearance to the Apple Watch 5, given its square design with rounded corners and the singular crown on the side. However, the looks are all that we have to go on right now, as spec information hasn’t been leaked or announced at this stage. We expect that it will be launched alongside the Xiaomi Note 10 (also known aa the CC9 in China).

It’s certainly got a high bar to reach if it really will be able to compete with the latest Apple Watch, which we rate as the best smartwatch you can buy right now. Its range of features and apps are simply unrivaled both in terms of variety and the ability to keep you motivated to exercise.

The always-on display is a welcome (if overdue) addition to fifth series, but it doesn’t do the meager battery life much good — it’s still only good for a day’s usage. The strong array of hardware features such as GPS, heart rate monitor, and ECG are also impressive — even life-saving in the case of the latter. It remains to be seen whether Xiaomi can deliver a similar device, but we can take some encouragement from the brand’s strong reputation of good-value smartphones.

The new Xiaomi phones expected to be unveiled next week is reputed to be called the Mi CC9 in China but the Mi Note 10 around the world, report GSM Arena. The name indicates perhaps that it will be a rival to the high-spec Samsung Galaxy Note 10 phablet. We’re looking forward to seeing how it performs in our upcoming review, as Xiaomi looks to establish itself as a top tech brand in the UK and beyond.

