Android Q is coming to these Xiaomi phones – here’s the good news

Android Q is almost upon us and its time for handset owners to start playing the update lottery. Will we or won’t we get Android Q on our phones?

Thankfully, Xiaomi is getting ahead of the game by revealing which phones in its portfolio will receive the yet-to-be-named operating system update.

Speaking to users on the MIUI forms at the end of last week, a Xiaomi product manager revealed the roadmap for Xiaomi and Redmi phones, which will receive Q by the end of March 2020. The company has previously hinted that the Pocophone F1 handset will get the update next year.

Related: Android Q features we’re most excited about

By the end of 2019 the following devices (via Android Authority) will receive the update alongside the MIUI 11 Android overlay. That’ll include the a new ultra-power-saving mode, as well as support for phones with notches and new icons:

Xiaomi Mi 9

Xiaomi Mi 9 SE

Xiaomi Mi 8

Xiaomi Mi 8 Pro

Xiaomi Mi 8 Explorer Edition

Xiaomi Mi Mix 2S

Xiaomi Mi Mix 3

Xiaomi Mi Mix 3 5G

Redmi K20

Redmi K20 Pro

Then, in the first three months of next year we can expect the Redmi Note 7, Redmi Note 7 Pro.

The Android Q release is expected later towards the end of the summer, with a developer beta already in the hands of some of the earliest adopters. It’ll introduce a new dark theme, gesture navigation, a new UI feature called Bubbles that are a new way for Android device owners to “multitask and reengage with apps.”

There’s also a new user experience for foldable phones, as well as tools that make it easier for users to manage which apps have access to their locations and when. There’s also a number of new privacy tools, better media controls and much much more.

The first phones with Android Q out of the box are likely to be the Pixel 4 and Pixel 4XL, which will be available in October.