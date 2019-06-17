Android Q is coming to these Xiaomi phones – here’s the good news

Android Q is almost upon us and its time for handset owners to start playing the update lottery. Will we or won’t we get Android Q on our phones?

Thankfully, Xiaomi is getting ahead of the game by revealing which phones in its portfolio will receive the yet-to-be-named operating system update.

Speaking to users on the MIUI forms at the end of last week, a Xiaomi product manager revealed the roadmap for Xiaomi and Redmi phones, which will receive Q by the end of March 2020. The company has previously hinted that the Pocophone F1 handset will get the update next year.

By the end of 2019 the following devices (via Android Authority) will receive the update alongside the MIUI 11 Android overlay. That’ll include the a new ultra-power-saving mode, as well as support for phones with notches and new icons:

Xiaomi Mi 9
Xiaomi Mi 9 SE
Xiaomi Mi 8
Xiaomi Mi 8 Pro
Xiaomi Mi 8 Explorer Edition
Xiaomi Mi Mix 2S
Xiaomi Mi Mix 3
Xiaomi Mi Mix 3 5G
Redmi K20
Redmi K20 Pro

Then, in the first three months of next year we can expect the Redmi Note 7, Redmi Note 7 Pro.

The Android Q release is expected later towards the end of the summer, with a developer beta already in the hands of some of the earliest adopters. It’ll introduce a new dark theme, gesture navigation, a new UI feature called Bubbles that are a new way for Android device owners to “multitask and reengage with apps.”

There’s also a new user experience for foldable phones, as well as tools that make it easier for users to manage which apps have access to their locations and when. There’s also a number of new privacy tools, better media controls and much much more.

The first phones with Android Q out of the box are likely to be the Pixel 4 and Pixel 4XL, which will be available in October.

