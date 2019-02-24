Trending:

Xiaomi’s new Mi LED Smart Bulbs are MUCH cheaper than Philips Hues

Thomas Newton

Getting your living room to light up like a hyperactive gaming laptop is about to get a whole lot cheaper, thanks to Xiaomi’s Mi smart bulbs.

Announced at Mobile World Congress 2019, the new Xiaomi bulbs will cost just €19.90 – roughly £17 – when they go on sale.

Compared to the £45 average asking price for a Philips Hue Colour Ambiance bulb, that’s a huge saving.

Announced at Xiaomi’s press conference, where the Xiaomi Mi Mix 3 5G and Xiaomi Mi 9 were also unveiled, the Mi LED Smart Bulbs can be controlled either with the Mi Home iOS and Android apps, or Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant. 

Xiaomi Mi LED Smart Bulb

Using either your voice or your phone, you’ll be able to dim the lights, turn them on and off, or pick from 16 million different colours.

16 million is the same colour range offered by Philips’s Hue bulbs. That said, it’s unclear if the apps and voice assistants will let you create light recipes – where bulbs shine different colours to create different ‘moods’ in different parts of your home – or if the app will be as easy to use as Philips’s one. 

Chicken Widget

Samsung Galaxy S10 Pre-order Deals – Free Samsung Galaxy Buds

Samsung Galaxy S10 with free Samsung Galaxy Buds

Claim a free pair of Samsung Galaxy Buds worth £139 if you pre-order the Samsung Galaxy S10 before March 7th.

Samsung UK

|

FREE Galaxy Buds

|

From £799

View Deal

From £799

|

FREE Galaxy Buds

|

Samsung UK

Samsung Galaxy S10 128GB Black – 60GB of data on EE with free Samsung Galaxy Buds

A great deal with nothing to pay upfront for the brand new Galaxy S10. This pre-order deal also includes the Samsung Galaxy Buds.

Affordable Mobiles

|

No upfront

|

£56.75/month

View Deal

£56.75/month

|

No upfront

|

Affordable Mobiles

Trending: MWC 2019 | Samsung Galaxy S10

We weren’t able to see the app in action ourselves, but Donovan Sung, director of product management for Xiaomi, gave a quick demonstration on stage, with this unwieldy-looking molymod type construction, and the bulbs shone the same colours in tandem.

Sung said that that the Mi LED Smart Bulbs are “extremely energy-efficient,” and that each one is guaranteed to “last up to 11 years.”

Xiaomi Mi LED Smart Bulb

In addition to the colour bulbs, Sung also announced (but didn’t demo) a white bulb that’s been developed in tandem with Philips – the Philips Wi-Fi Bulb E27 White. This, too, will be cheap and cheerful, around €9.90 (£8.60) and presumably BC bayonet types as well as screw-in types will also be available. 

When do they go on sale? We don’t yet know – Sung declined to mention when we might see these and at the time of writing, no word on release date(s) was available from Xiaomi spokespeople.

Are those prices low enough to get your lights flashing, or are you going to stick with Hue? Let us know @TrustedReviews.