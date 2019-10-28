Xiaomi Mi CC9 Pro leaks with some seriously impressive camera features

Xiaomi’s next flagship has leaked shortly before it is set to be unveiled — and at first glance, the camera looks truly impressive.

The Xiaomi CC9 will reportedly have a total of five rear cameras according to promotional images that have surfaced before the phone’s official unveiling on November 5. The cameras include a 108-megapixel main sensor (the same one found on the high-concept all-screen Xiaomi Mi Mix Alpha), and a telephoto lens with 5x optical zoom. On top of that the device is reputed to be capable of 30W fast charging, and to pack a Snapdragon 730G processor.

We’ve long been impressed by Xiaomi phones’ balance between high performance and value for money, so we hope this latest handset can match its illustrious predecessors. Based on these specs, reported by GSM Arena, it’s certainly got a good chance. One of our favourite phones from the past year is undoubtedly the Xiaomi Mi 9, and that’s in no small part due to its camera, which offers both quality and versatility. But it was far the only recommending factor for the phone, which also a set strong performance benchmarks and boasts an excellent, sharp screen. The Xiaomi Mi 9T Pro also won plaudits from us for its similarly high specs and attractive design, showing that lightning can strike twice.

But if you’re on the lookout for a great mid-range smartphone, there’s more than just Xiaomi to take into account. We also were very impressed with the recent OnePlus 7T, which has a powerful Snapdragon 855 Plus chip, very speedy charging, and one of the smoothest screens around. If photography is your key concern, then the Google Pixel 3a is a real contender, offering as it does flagship camera quality at half the price. We expect the Xiaomi CC9 to fall into this mid-range price bracket, and we can’t wait to review it to find out how it compares with the rest of the competition.

