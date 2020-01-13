The Xiaomi Black Shark 3 5G looks like the Stadia phone we’ve been waiting for

The Xiaomi Black Shark 3 will feature a massive 16GB of RAM and advanced 5G connectivity, according to a recent ‘leak’.

The leak appeared on Twitter over the weekend after an tech tipster posted specs alleged to be for the Black Shark 3 5G. It shows the phone will have a massive 16GB of RAM as well as next generation 5G network connectivity.

Theoretically it should be the World’s First Phone with 16GB RAM. But let’s wait for the official announcement🙃https://t.co/EyUmt2xDOo — Sudhanshu (@Sudhanshu1414) January 9, 2020

If accurate this would make the phone a perfect fit for mobile gamers looking for a top end handset for one of the multitudes of streaming services set to hit the market this year.

Google’s launched its Stadia streaming service in a limited capacity late last year. The tech currently works on limited mobile devices, like the Pixel 4. It doesn’t currently work on mobile networks, however. This is due to issues with 4G connections latency and speeds.

The company is expected to open it up to mobile networks later this year, when 5G connections become more common. Nvidia and Microsoft are expected to follow suit and launch GeForce Now and Project xCloud services later this year.

This will be a big boon for gamers as, in theory, it will let them stream triple-A games over the cloud to their mobile device, if the data connection is fast enough.

This, plus our positive impressions of last year’s Black Shark 2 gaming phone could make the Black Shark 3 a compelling option for any serious gamer looking to take their PC games library with them on the move.

Sound exciting? We thought so. But sadly we’re taking this ‘leak’ with a serious dose of skepticism – we’ve not seen many leaks from the alleged tipster.

The Black Shark 3 5G is one of many new “gaming phones” expected to appear this year. Rumours suggest Asus may be working on a new ROG Phone and Razer’s tipped to be ‘considering’ making a Razer Phone 3 – though there are conflicting reports the firm’s planning to pull out of the mobile market.

