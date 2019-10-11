Look out OnePlus 7T – Xiaomi is working on a phone with a 120Hz display

Earlier this week OnePlus extolled the virtues of the 90Hz refresh rate of its 7T series of smartphones, but it appears Xiaomi is looking to go one better.

According to an XDA Developers member, the Chinese phone maker is working on a phone with a 120Hz refresh rate, the identity of which remains a complete mystery at this time. The member, kacskrz, found code referencing the enhanced refresh rate within the latest MIUI 11 beta – the latest version of Xiaomi’s custom UI, due out in the coming weeks.

The Display settings menu includes the ability to choose between a 60Hz refresh rate that saves battery life and a new 120Hz setting that could make “the picture smoother”.

Should the company end up launching a Xiaomi smartphone with a 120Hz display, it would join a select group of handsets promising that advanced setting. The ASUS ROG Phone II, Razer Phone, Razer Phone II and Sharp Aquos R3 have access to the enhanced display tech. Should more companies embrace 120Hz displays we might see more games developers make mobile games supporting the higher refresh rate.

Xiaomi is more known for its affordable phones, so a leap to a 120Hz display would be somewhat of a surprise. Again, it’s not clear which future phone the company is planning will offer this tech and whether it will be an OLED or LCD display.

Elsewhere, the same site analysing the same MIUI 11 beta found evidence a future Xiaomi phone will offer a smartphone with a 5x zoom telephoto lens and a 50x digital zoom. Again, it’s not clear which phone Xiaomi will look to feature the advanced camera tech within.

Regardless, the handset(a) will almost certainly arrive rocking the Android 10 operating system and MIUI 11. Here are the existing Xiaomi devices in line to receive that combo.

