Which Xiaomi phones will get Android 10 and MIUI 11?

If you’ve got a Xiaomi phone you might be wondering whether you’ll get access to Google’s latest operating system, Android 10.

Xiaomi has carved out a reputation for phones that squeeze every last drop of value out of their bargain prices, and we have given the company plenty of plaudits over recent months.

However, that same mid-range and budget segment of the market is often overlooked by manufacturers when it comes to rolling out software updates. Has Xiaomi delivered the goods on this front too? Read on for all we know so far.

Related: Best smartphones

Which Xiaomi phones will get Android 10?

Several phones in Xiaomi’s flagship line have already received the Android 10 beta, including the Xiaomi Mi 9, Mi 9T and Xiaomi Mi 9T Pro (the latter models are known as the Xiaomi Redmi K20 and K20 Pro in some international markets), and the cutting-edge Xiaomi Mi Mix 3 5G.

These phones will certainly get the full upgrade in due course, while we expect that other flagships such as the Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 and the Xiaomi Mi 8 Pro are likely to receive the upgrade as well, despite not being on the beta.

Xiaomi also has several more modestly-priced phones on the Android One programme, which guarantees long-term security updates and software support for all its devices.

Currently that list includes the Xiaomi Mi A3, the Xiaomi Mi A2, Xiaomi Mi A2 Lite, and the Xiaomi Mi A1. The first three are guaranteed the update, while the latter device (which was launched on Nougat) may have reached the end of its cycle with the upgrade to Pie.

Related: Best Android phones

When will Xiaomi phones get upgraded to Android 10?

The alleged full update schedule of Xiaomi phones is listed below by a Twitter tipster (dating from the days when Android 10 was still known under the “Q” moniker). Not only do the listed phones tally with our expectations, but the dates provided also seem like a reasonable working schedule.

However, don’t set your watch by it, as this information isn’t yet verified, but it’s as good a guesstimate as we have right now.

What will Android 10 bring to Xiaomi phones?

There are plenty of tasty new features that explain why users are so keen to get their hands on the latest iteration of Android’s operating system. The most widely anticipated of these is probably Dark Theme, which displays a black/grey interface that’s kinder on your eyes than the bright white default, and full gesture navigation is also on its way to replace the half-gesture half-button controls introduced by Android 9.

These features should make for a more refined experience; you can read more about all the upcoming goodies here.

Which Xiaomi phones will get MIUI 11?

Not all of Xiaomi’s vast collection of phones will get the full Android 10 experience, but plenty will still get the update to MIUI 11.

This user interface is based on Android 7.1-10, and packs features such as a system-wide dark theme which are directly comparable to the new Android operating system.

Note that the comprehensive update schedule below (sourced by GSMArena) applies only to those phones sold on the Chinese market, but we expect it will bear a strong resemblance to all international versions.

Phase 1 (mid-October)

Mi 9

Mi 9 Explorer

Mi 9 SE

Mi Mix 3

Mi Mix 2S

Mi 8

Mi 8 Youth

Mi 8 Explorer Edition

Mi 8 In-display Fingerprint Edition

Mi 8 SE

Mi Max 3

Redmi K20 Pro

Redmi K20 Pro Premium Edition

Redmi K20

Redmi Note 7

Redmi Note 7 Pro

Redmi 7

Phase 2 (late October)

Mi 9 Pro 5G

Mi CC 9

Mi CC 9 Meitu Custom Edition

Mi CC 9e

Mi MIX 2

Mi Note3

Mi 6

Mi 6X

Redmi 7A

Redmi 6 Pro

Redmi Note 5

Redmi 6A

Redmi 6

Redmi S2

Phase 3 (early November)

Mi Mix

Mi 5s

Mi 5s Plus

Mi 5X

Mi 5C

Mi Note2

Mi Play

Mi Max 2

Redmi Note 8

Redmi Note 8 Pro

Redmi 5 Plus

Redmi 5

Redmi 5A

Redmi 4X

Redmi Note 5A

Mobile Writer Peter is a mobile tech writer, covering the latest smartphones, tablets, and wearables in news stories, reviews, and features. Previously he worked as a business researcher for Which?, analysing the m…